Rockets coach Ime Udoka reveals stance on Fred VanVleet's $44,886,930 club option

On Sunday, Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka discussed Fred VanVleet's contract situation after his team's Game 7 loss to the Warriors. The 31-year-old guard's current contract includes a $44,886,930 club option which, if triggered, will see him return to Texas for another year. Udoka affirmed his intentions to retain VanVleet during his post-match interview, as the deadline for the club option draws near.

Providing his thoughts on the match and other aspects of the team during his discussions with the media, Udoka was also questioned about the club option in VanVleet's contract by a reporter:

"Fred has a club option for next season. Is he a guy you want and expect back on this team next year? Can you speak on the partnership you guys seem to have here together?" he asked.

Udoka expressed his desire to retain the former NBA champion, as he explained that the feeling was "mutual" between both camps:

"I think both sides want to be here & want him here," he said. "He’s a huge part of our growth. Love everything he’s done. Perfect combo of on & off ball for our guards & young guys to grow. I’d love to have him back, and I think the feeling’s mutual," he continued.

According to Spotrac.com, Fred VanVleet signed a three-year $128,539,845 contract, including $83,652,915 guaranteed for the first two years. The third year had a $44,886,930 club option, which they will look to trigger before its June 29 deadline.

Fred VanVleet gives his opinion on his contract situation after the Rockets' exit from the playoffs in painful fashion

The Houston Rockets were one of the best-performing teams in the West this season and finished the regular season in second place. This earned them a playoff shot against the Golden State Warriors, whom they were able to push to a Game 7. However, their performance at the Toyota Center on Sunday was below par as they exited the playoffs in painful fashion.

Outscored in the first half and losing by a score of 103-89, the Rockets suffered a heartbreaking loss, eliminating them from this season's playoffs. Starting guard Fred VanValeet spoke on his team's loss after the game, as he was also questioned about his current contract situation:

"This is where I want to be. It's definitely a family situation. I got a lot of love for our coaching staff, Rafael [Stone], the Fertitta family. What we set out to do when I had my free agent meeting 2 years ago, and we're on that track. It was never a short-term vision. It was a long-term goal. We're on track. We're on schedule," he said.

Fred VanVleet has played over 100 games for the Houston Rockets since he arrived in 2023. The guard has been one of the most important players in the team's turnaround in form as they continue to become one of the most exciting young teams in the NBA.

