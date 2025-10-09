  • home icon
Rockets HC Ime Udoka's latest comments give telling insight into Reed Sheppard's usage after quiet rookie season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 09, 2025 06:33 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
Rockets HC Ime Udoka's latest comments give telling insight into Reed Sheppard's usage after quiet rookie season. [photo: Imagn]

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka sees Reed Sheppard having bigger and more impactful contributions this season after the combo guard’s quiet rookie campaign. Sheppard, who struggled to find minutes last season, has been thrust into the limelight. Udoka is counting on him to pick up the slack left by Jalen Green (trade) and Fred VanVleet (injury).

Following the Houston Rockets’ 140-127 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, Udoka opened up a little more about Sheppard’s role. Udoka had this to say when asked about Amen Thompson playing off-ball to maximize the team’s other playmakers:

“Kevin [Durant], Reed [Sheppard] and Alpi [Sengun], guys that can initiate offense and get us into stuff, bodes well for what [Thompson] can do as well.”
Fred VanVleet’s torn ACL threw a wrench into the Rockets’ plans. Without their floor leader, Udoka has asked Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun to run the offense. In some stretches during Houston’s two preseason games, Reed Sheppard has handled that role as well. The No. 3 pick of the 2024 draft seems ready for a bigger job this season.

Against the Jazz, Sengun delivered a game-high 13 assists while Thompson had six and Sheppard three, respectively. The former Kentucky star also seems poised to get more responsibilities from Udoka due to his shooting. Whether Sheppard orchestrates plays or becomes the spot-up shooter, he is almost guaranteed to have more minutes.

Reed Sheppard looked comfortable when asked to play point guard

Ime Udoka preferred having Alperen Sengun run the offense. However, when Reed Sheppard got his turn, he looked comfortable. Late in the second quarter, Sheppard used a Sengun screen to drive into the teeth of the Utah Jazz defense. Once Utah’s defense collapsed, the combo guard whipped a pass to Amen Thompson, who made an uncontested 3-pointer.

Kevin Durant’s presence has already made Sheppard’s life a little easier while running plays. Midway through the fourth quarter, the Jazz paid little attention to him as he brought the ball up court. While Utah kept an eye on the former MVP, Sheppard surprised them by suddenly darting to the basket for a layup.

Reed Sheppard tallied three assists, but he could have had more if some of his teammates had been more efficient with their shots. After a quiet rookie season, he looks primed to make an impact when the new season starts.

