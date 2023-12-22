Rockets’ Jae'Sean Tate teams up to spread Christmas cheer as he hands out gifts to underprivileged kids

The Houston Rockets are in a slump, having lost their last three games and nine of their previous 11. They are 13-12, eighth in the Western Conference, and three games behind the eighth-seeded Dallas Mavericks. The Rockets have fallen from being among the best defensive teams in the league to one of the worst, allowing opponents to score at will and dominate the boards.

However, as the NBA season is moving toward the festive season, it's all about bringing smiles around the court. Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate is one to spread happiness this Christmas, teaming up with Lily's Toy Box to share gifts and game tickets with underprivileged children. Tate has been out of action due to his injury but is now available for the team's upcoming matches.

In the latest Instagram post by the Houston Rockets in collaboration with Lily's Toy Box, Jae'Sean Tate distributed gifts to lighten up the faces of the underserved kids.

"This is what gives me energy, you know, this is what it's all about," Jae'Sean Tate said. "This is way more important than anything that we do, not saying that what we do isn't important. But, you know, giving back to the kids and giving back to the community is something I hold very dear and important."

The Rockets need to bounce back quickly as they face a tough schedule. Five road games remain this year, including matchups against the Dallas Mavericks, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns. The Rockets also have to deal with some injuries, as Tari Eason and Victor Oladipo are still questionable for the upcoming games.

NBA fines Rockets forward and coach

The NBA has imposed hefty fines on Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks and coach Ime Udoka for verbally abusing a referee in their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Brooks was fined $35,000 for directing profanity at the official and publicly criticizing him after the game. Udoka was fined $25,000 for using inappropriate language towards the referee.

Brooks and Udoka were ejected from the game with 38 seconds left after receiving technical fouls for arguing a foul call on Brooks. The incident capped off a frustrating night for the Rockets, who fell to the Bucks 128-119.

Fred VanVleet starred for Houston, with 22 points and six assists, while Dillon Brooks had 18 points. The effort wasn't enough, as the Rockets have now lost three straight games and are eighth in the Western Conference.