Rockets’ Jalen Green gives props to Oregon’s Jordan Pope’s heroic game-winning buzzer-beater

Jalen Green is no stranger to showing up in games under the bright lights for his Houston Rockets. Oregon State Beavers guard Jordan Pope is another player who doesn't falter under big pressure. In Thursday night's 83-80 win over the Arizona Wildcats, Pope hit a big-time 3-point shot at the buzzer to give his team the win, earning praise and recognition from Green.

The Rockets guard posted the winning basket on his Instagram stories:

Jalen Green's Instagram Story Giving Praise to Jordan Pope

It was an incredible shot from the young Oregon guard as it was a tough stepback 3-point shot with defenders draped all over him. To receive recognition from an NBA player is always a great confidence booster for collegiate guards working their way into the league.

Making and lasting in the professional basketball league is no easy feat, as one has to be one of the best to stand out. Converting big-time crucial shots in the clutch is one way to gain the scouts' attention, especially when a player's game-winner garnered the attention of Jalen Green.

Which college would Jalen Green have chosen if he didn't join the NBA G League Ignite?

In the 2021 NBA draft, Jalen Green was selected second overall by the Houston Rockets as he was envisioned as one of the main young pieces of the franchise moving forward.

Speaking with Paul George on his "Podcast P," the Houston Rockets guard already had a decision on a college to join in case he didn't go with the NBA G League Ignite.

"I think I was going to go to Auburn," Green said. "I was going to play with Sharife Cooper. ... I bailed on him last second. He was mad at me. He was on my phone like, 'Bro, what are you doing? I just had to set it up for you.' ... It was super awkward."

The option to play alongside Sharife Cooper excited the Rockets guard, but to not go with the NBA G League Ignite was too hard of an opportunity to pass on. At the time of his decision, Green was focused on getting to the NBA, considering his chances of getting picked by a team in the league.

Moreover, Green is averaging 17.4 points (40.1% shooting, including 31.9% from 3-point range), 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season. As of now, the Houston Rockets are in 11th place (20-23 record) in the Western Conference standings.

Green could have gone the route of honing his craft at the collegiate level, but with what he and the Rockets are building this season and for future seasons, the decision worked out well for him. All that remains now is for Jalen Green's name to take the next step toward All-Star status.

