For most of his NBA career, Carmelo Anthony was listed at 230-235 pounds. Despite being 6-foot-7, it sometimes felt like he was carrying some extra weight.

Ad

Needless to say, that didn't stop him from being one of the most explosive and dominant scorers of his generation. Even early on, before he became more of a jump-shooter, he made the most of his freakish athleticism to explode towards the rim.

However, being the joyful spirit that he is, Yao Ming wasn't going to miss a chance to tease him. The two NBA legends got together in Shanghai for dinner and wine, and the Houston Rockets legend jokingly called him out for slimming down after retirement:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"When we played, you were always overweight," Ming laughingly said.

Anthony was as heavy as 240 pounds when he joined the Portland Trail Blazers in the final stretch of his career. Then, when he joined the LA Lakers, he reportedly shed 5-10 pounds and looked to be in the best shape of his career.

“Believe it or not, I believe I only lost like 5 pounds or something like that,” Anthony told The Athletic at the time. “I think it’s just redistributed, the body fat that has been cut is kind of what you are seeing. The weight is the same, I usually fluctuate between 3 pounds, but the body fat has come down.”

Ad

Yao Ming, Carmelo Anthony, and the pickup game that never was

Ming and Anthony go a long way back, and not only because of their taste for wine.

Back in 2003, hip-hop legends Jay-Z and Fat Joe tried to put together an epic streetball game at the legendary Rucker Park in NYC.

In an episode of his '7 PM in Brooklyn' podcast, Anthony revealed that he was supposed to be a part of Fat Joe's squad, and Ming was also expected to be there. Unfortunately, a city-wide blackout prevented the game from taking place:

Ad

"It was rumors that Yao was coming," Melo said last September. "But I think Shaq started that sh**. I think like Shaq 'Yo, if Yao Ming plays, I'll play or some sh** like that. I think Shaq went up to the radio station. And a lot of people were calling the radio station, popping sh**. "

Ad

Anthony later revealed that most players stayed in private vehicles, so he never knew if Ming was actually going to be there:

"Fat Joe kept saying 'We bringing Yao, I'm bringing Yao to the Rucker' like he starts saying sh** like that, and I think that's what made Shaq kinda like 'Sh** if Yao coming, I'm with Team Roc," Melo continued.

The game was supposed to feature multiple stars like Rafer Alston, Zach Randolph, Amar'e Stoudemire, Allen Iverson, LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, Tracy McGrady, Jamal Crawford, Sebastian Telfair, Lamar Odom and Kenyon Martin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More