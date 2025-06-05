For most of his NBA career, Carmelo Anthony was listed at 230-235 pounds. Despite being 6-foot-7, it sometimes felt like he was carrying some extra weight.
Needless to say, that didn't stop him from being one of the most explosive and dominant scorers of his generation. Even early on, before he became more of a jump-shooter, he made the most of his freakish athleticism to explode towards the rim.
However, being the joyful spirit that he is, Yao Ming wasn't going to miss a chance to tease him. The two NBA legends got together in Shanghai for dinner and wine, and the Houston Rockets legend jokingly called him out for slimming down after retirement:
"When we played, you were always overweight," Ming laughingly said.
Anthony was as heavy as 240 pounds when he joined the Portland Trail Blazers in the final stretch of his career. Then, when he joined the LA Lakers, he reportedly shed 5-10 pounds and looked to be in the best shape of his career.
“Believe it or not, I believe I only lost like 5 pounds or something like that,” Anthony told The Athletic at the time. “I think it’s just redistributed, the body fat that has been cut is kind of what you are seeing. The weight is the same, I usually fluctuate between 3 pounds, but the body fat has come down.”
Yao Ming, Carmelo Anthony, and the pickup game that never was
Ming and Anthony go a long way back, and not only because of their taste for wine.
Back in 2003, hip-hop legends Jay-Z and Fat Joe tried to put together an epic streetball game at the legendary Rucker Park in NYC.
In an episode of his '7 PM in Brooklyn' podcast, Anthony revealed that he was supposed to be a part of Fat Joe's squad, and Ming was also expected to be there. Unfortunately, a city-wide blackout prevented the game from taking place:
"It was rumors that Yao was coming," Melo said last September. "But I think Shaq started that sh**. I think like Shaq 'Yo, if Yao Ming plays, I'll play or some sh** like that. I think Shaq went up to the radio station. And a lot of people were calling the radio station, popping sh**. "
Anthony later revealed that most players stayed in private vehicles, so he never knew if Ming was actually going to be there:
"Fat Joe kept saying 'We bringing Yao, I'm bringing Yao to the Rucker' like he starts saying sh** like that, and I think that's what made Shaq kinda like 'Sh** if Yao coming, I'm with Team Roc," Melo continued.
The game was supposed to feature multiple stars like Rafer Alston, Zach Randolph, Amar'e Stoudemire, Allen Iverson, LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, Tracy McGrady, Jamal Crawford, Sebastian Telfair, Lamar Odom and Kenyon Martin.
