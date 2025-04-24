Rockets owner and Donald Trump discussed “dumbass” Luka Doncic trade

Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta shared on Wednesday that he had discussed the surprising Luka Doncic trade with U.S. President Donald Trump, mocking the deal by calling it “dumba**.”

While celebrating with the Houston Cougars for their NCAA Tournament runner-up finish after their 65-63 loss to the Florida Gators in the championship game, Fertitta revealed his conversation with Trump.

"I was in the White House in the Oval Office, with the Prime Minister of Italy and the President last Thursday," Fertitta said. "And we talked about the Houston Cougars, I promise you, for at least a minute and a half.

"And then we talked about that dumba** Luka Doncic trade that Dallas did."

According to reports, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and Mavericks GM Nico Harrison had privately negotiated the Doncic trade to avoid leaks. When finalized, the trade stunned the NBA: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris were sent to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick.

Fertitta and Trump have close ties, and the President announced in December that he would appoint the businessman as the U.S. ambassador to Italy.

Meanwhile, Fertitta’s Rockets secured the No. 2 seed in the competitive Western Conference and are facing the Golden State Warriors in the first round.

Nico Harrison says he 'did not know' Luka Doncic was important to the Mavericks

Ever since the Luka Doncic trade went through, Dallas fans have been up in arms, directing their outrage at Mavericks GM Nico Harrison — the architect behind the deal that stunned the entire franchise.

In the aftermath, fans have called for his dismissal, and during his season-ending press conference Monday, after the Mavericks missed the playoffs following a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference play-in, Harrison acknowledged that he underestimated how deeply fans felt about Doncic.

"I did know that Luka was important to the fan base," Harrison said (per ESPN). "I didn't quite know it to what level."

Before that press conference, Harrison also held a closed-door, no-recording session with select reporters, where he repeatedly emphasized that the Mavericks made the trade based on the belief that “defense wins championships.”

The Luka Doncic trade played a key role in helping the LA Lakers secure the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. They’re knotted at 1-1 in their first-round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

