Rockets' Tari Eason's mom showers ultimate compliment on Steph Curry and his mother amid 'gross' backlash from Warriors fans 

Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets are throwing everything that they can at Steph Curry to slow him down in their first-round series. However, the clash between the Rockets and the Golden State Warriors has turned nasty on social media, with Eason's mother, Teroya Eason, taking center stage. However, she might be ready to put the conflict behind her, though.

Ad

Tari Eason's mother is a passionate supporter of her son and his team. After the Rockets lost 109-106 on the road in Game 4 on Monday night, though, she took to social media to defend her son's performance and took shots at the Warriors' talent while she was at it. Ahead of a win or go home Game 6 in the Bay Area, Eason's mother shared more positive thoughts on the Warriors and their star.

Ad

Trending

Tari Eason's mother addressed fans on Thursday afternoon who were throwing shade at Curry's mother, Sonia. She also took a stance when it comes to the treatment she is receiving from Warriors fans as the series goes on. Her responses hint that while she is a passionate fan, she doesn't want to see things get to personal between each side.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"She’s beautiful, and she is the mother of who is going down in history as the greatest shooter to ever live. Don’t come on my page acting like that," Eason's mother said to the fan about Curry's mother. "We are better than them. Keep it about basketball or keep it away from me. Respectfully."

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Relax. I appreciate you. Some of the things I’ve heard over the last couple of days are so gross, but I was 6 feet tall at like 12 years old. I have heard all the jokes in the book," she said about fans making fun of her height. "We have a purpose. Don’t be like them. Karma is real in every way."

Ad

For Tari Eason's mother, victory over Steph Curry and Co. is the sweetest revenge

While Teroya Eason has taken a step back from firing negative messages on social media, the intentsity of this series remains high. Steph Curry and the Warriors have a chance to dispatch Tari Eason the the Rockets on their home floor in Game 6. Houston, on the other hand, wants to stave off elimination yet again and force the second Game 7 of the postseason in their building.

Ad

Entering the series, the Warriors were heavily favored to advance to the second round thanks to their experience and star power. However, the Rockets are proving that their excellent regular season isn't a fluke and have shut down both Curry and Jimmy Butler in multiple games throughout the series. Game 6 is their toughest test yet against the 2022 NBA champions.

The winner of the series gets the pleasure of facing Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round. While each team faces an uphill climb, both the Warriors and Rockets believe they have what it takes to make a deep run in the Western conference. Game 6 will go a long way in proving just how prepared each team is to take the next step.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.