  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • "Rockets will forever be our sons": Warriors fans brutally slam Alperen Sengun and Co. for claiming rivalry spot with Golden State 

"Rockets will forever be our sons": Warriors fans brutally slam Alperen Sengun and Co. for claiming rivalry spot with Golden State 

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 18, 2025 10:30 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
NBA: Playoffs-Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn

Alperen Sengun and his Houston Rockets teammates recently talked about their rivalry with the Golden State Warriors. But fans of the San Francisco-based team quickly took to social media to mock the narrative, pointing out how one-sided the matchups have been in recent years.

Ad

Sengun was joined by Tari Eason, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr. in discussing the matchup with their Western Conference competitors.

“Rockets vs Warriors has been a rivalry even before I stepped into the NBA,” Eason said.
“Yeah, it's always been like that when James (Harden) was here too,” Alperen Sengun said. “That's a competition good for us. You love to play it. We always get more motivated when we play against them. So, it's going to keep going like that.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“I feel like it is. It's not often teams just keep clashing in the playoffs. Right now it's two teams that are trying to win a championship. So, I mean, yeah, I call it a rivalry,” Jabari Smith Jr. said.
“Throughout history it's been,” Thompson said. “Throughout the 2010s to last year it's been. And I know in season it's going to be a good game.”
Ad
Ad

Not long after the clip went viral, Warriors fans flooded social media with reactions, trolling the Rockets for calling it a rivalry.

“LOL Rivalry? Can’t be a rivalry if one team wins every time,” @warriorsworld said.
“Rockets will forever be our sons,” another Warriors fan wrote.
Ad
“What rivalry? 😭😭😭it’s not a rivalry If we keep beating them and owning them @HoustonRockets,” @NoelJimenez2023 wrote.
“Lmao we don’t even think about them 😭😂,” @T_Wall10 said.
“No rivalry to be had with the Rockets; they're not cut from that cloth,” @ctrainstation said.
“Warriors been whoopin that ass for 10 years now,” @cloudyderbs said.
Ad

Historically, the Houston Rockets actually hold a winning record against the Warriors, with 138 wins in 268 games. But since the Warriors’ championship era began in the 2013–2014 season, things have been different.

Golden State has won 31 of 42 regular-season matchups and defeated the Rockets in all five of their playoff series, boasting a 20-10 postseason record during that stretch.

In the upcoming 2025–26 season, Alperen Sengun and co. will face the Warriors three times, with two games at the Chase Center and one at home on March 5 at the Toyota Center.

Ad

Alperen Sengun receives 2026 MVP vote of confidence from Hall of Famer

Alperen Sengun had already proven himself as an All-Star last season, but this year he took things even further by leading Turkey to the 2025 EuroBasket finals. His impressive improvements have led Carmelo Anthony to believe that Sengun could be a serious contender for the 2026 Michael Jordan Trophy.

The Hall of Famer explained how Sengun and Kevin Durant would co-exist and thrive.

Ad
“He (Sengun) can be MVP,” Anthony said. “Durant has never played alongside a big who can pass like that. You can run your whole offense through him. Give him the ball, set a pick-and-roll, and force defenses to decide where to help. That’s what makes him special.”

Even with Fred VanVleet sidelined due to injury, the Houston Rockets remain a strong team. With Durant and Alperen Sengun leading the way, and key support from Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and other capable rotational players, the roster has the depth and talent to make a serious championship run.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Advait Jajodia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications