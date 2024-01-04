"Rode dat nig** like a pony": NBA fans hilariously get on X as Jalen Duren takes Walker Kessler for a piggyback ride after monstrous dunk

Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons is showing his power as a young center, recently throwing it down against Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz. More than the dunk, the second-year center rode Kessler like a horse afterward, setting the internet on fire.

The play took place in the last minute of the second quarter when Cade Cunningham drew the double team and dished it to the cutting Jalen Duren. The former Memphis Tiger jumped with both feet on the floor with Walker Kessler caught in a two-handed gorilla dunk poster.

Right after the highlight, Duren found himself on top of Kessler's shoulders and got carried through the free throw line, where the Pistons center was dropped.

Adding insult to injury, the play was stopped, and the referees reviewed the play to see if Kessler did something hostile. It was ruled that Kessler did not do anything wrong, but the review took some, and the clip played over and over again on TV.

Here are some of the reactions to the move.

A mom on the internet re-enacted the Duren-Kessler scenario with her daughter piggybacking on her.

One fan even compared it to a bull ride, as Duren was not able to last for eight seconds on top of Kessler.

One even commented that Kessler tried to end Duren's career with the leg throwdown.

Another basketball fan compared the Duren ride on Kessler to a wrestling move.

Jalen Duren and Walker Kessler are both from the same draft class

More than the funny play, these two players came from the same draft class and are considered up-and-coming players in the league.

Jalen Duren was drafted as the 13th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets and then traded to the Detroit Pistons. At 18, he was the league's youngest player. Nine picks later, Walker Kessler was drafted 22nd overall by the Utah Jazz. He got to play for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

At the end of their rookie seasons, Walker Kessler was named 2022 All-NBA Rookie First Team, joining 2022 ROY Paolo Banchero, Keengan Murray, Jalen Williams, and Benedict Mathurin.

At the same time, Duren made it to the 2022 All-NBA Rookie Second Team alongside Detroit Pistons' teammate Jaden Ivey, Jabari Smith Jr., Jeremy Sochan and Tari Eason to round up the five.

In 17 games so far this 2023-24 season, Duren has been averaging a double-double of 12.9 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. On the other hand, Walker Kessler is scoring 9.0 points and 8.1 rebounds in 26 games.