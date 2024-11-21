Ron Harper agrees with Ryan Clark calling out Bronny James for limited G League role: "Real talk"

Former Chicago Bulls guard and Michael Jordan’s teammate, Ron Harper, echoed criticism from ex-NFL player Ryan Clark regarding Bronny James’ limited participation in the NBA G League. Harper expressed his dissatisfaction after it was revealed that LeBron James’ son, Bronny, would only play home games for the South Bay Lakers and would not travel for away matchups.

The one-time Super Bowl champion didn’t hold back in voicing his displeasure over the situation.

"What has Bronny James done where he should be too good to fly commercial?," Clark said on "The Pivot" podcast.

"The pros isn't about where you came from, how you were raised, what your parents had. ... If I'm Bronny James, I'm begging Rich Paul, I'm begging JJ Redick, I'm begging my father, 'Please let me travel with this team.'"

Ron Harper, a five-time NBA champion with three titles from the Chicago Bulls and two from the LA Lakers, responded to Clark's stance on the matter with just two words.

"Real talk...." Harper tweeted.

Clark also pointed out that while Bronny may have wealth and other luxuries, the Lakers rookie still needs to establish his own identity.

"All of these accomplishments are going to be for LeBron James," Clark continued. "Bronny James is gonna have money, but he ain't gonna have the one thing that all of us ever wanted, and that is prove to ourselves."

Bronny James' early career struggles

Bronny James’ professional basketball journey has had a rocky start. The rookie has appeared in six games for the Lakers but has struggled to make an impression. However, his opportunities have been limited, as coach JJ Redick has primarily deployed him during garbage time when the game's outcome is already decided.

Bronny has also featured in two G League games for the South Bay Lakers, where he saw more playing time. Unfortunately, he has yet to capitalize on these opportunities, with his offensive struggles continuing. The former USC guard has managed just 10 points across the two games, shooting 4 of 19 from the field, including 0 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Additionally, Bronny missed two South Bay Lakers away games, against the Santa Cruz Warriors and the San Diego Clippers.

