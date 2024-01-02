Ronnie Singh (2K) & Paul George ring in the New Year with luxury dinner and $510 Patron Tequila celebration

NBA 2K's Ronnie Singh and Paul George celebrated the New Year with a luxurious dinner and a $510 Patron Tequila celebration. The event was held at 'Catch Steak LA' in Los Angeles. The Instagram story features them sharing the luxury Patron Tequilla, which can be purchased from various online and local merchants.

The event boasted the presence of prominent individuals. Chanchal Singh, Ronnie Singh's wife, who caught attention in a stylish $170 Miaou Vivi dress. Daniela George, wife of Paul George, graced the occasion in an elegant $800 Black Swan gown.

Renowned photographer Cassy Athena celebrated for her NBA on-court captures, captured memorable moments of Paul George, Ronnie Singh, and their families. Notably, Lonnie Anthony was also spotted in the company of George and Ronnie.

Ronnie Singh sported a $55 jacket from Young LA's storyboard, while Paul George showcased a fashionable $180 Varsity Jacket. The event encapsulated a blend of fashion, photography, and camaraderie.

Ronnie Singh, also known as Ronnie 2K, is a prominent figure in the NBA 2K community. He is not directly involved with player ratings in the game but is known for his close friendship with NBA stars like Paul George, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, to name a few.

Ronnie Singh with Paul George

Singh's journey to becoming Ronnie 2K is a fascinating story, which is not widely known within the 2K community.

Paul George, on the other hand, has significantly impacted the NBA. In addition to his on-court achievements, George has also been involved in the history of NBA 2K by creating custom shoes for the game.

George's interactions with Ronnie 2K have been the subject of public attention, such as when they discussed his NBA 2K rating, sparking a reaction from other NBA personalities.

How did Paul George and Ronnie Singh become close friends?

Paul George and Ronnie Singh became close friends through their shared interest in the NBA 2K video game series.

Singh, is the digital marketing director for 2K Sports and has built relationships with several NBA players, including George, due to their mutual love for the game.

Their friendship has been evident through various interactions, such as George receiving an early copy of the game from Singh and their frequent discussions about the game's importance to NBA players.

In a recent interview Ronnie Singh spoke about Paul George and 2k, he said:

"I see Paul George and Karl-Anthony Towns a lot because they're big fans of the game and we'll get together and chop it up," He continues by saying, "PG has talked a lot about 2K on his podcast and continues to talk about the importance of it to NBA culture."

Singh has also been involved in charitable work, such as granting wishes as part of the Make-A-Wish program.