Rookie Chet Holmgren’s Immaculate Logoman card fetches record $144,000 sale at auction.

OKC Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren continues to build on his young NBA career, and it has also rubbed off in his standing in the sports memorabilia scene. Recently, his 1-of-1 Immaculate Logocard was sold for a record $144,000.

The record price is four times the previous sale of a card of the Thunder big man ($36,000), as reported by The Collectibles Guru on X. He also joined an elite list of NBA players whose cards sold for the same amount or higher.

The card has a "logoman" patch on it, but it was reportedly not sourced from a game-worn jersey of Chet Holmgren. In its note on the sale, Zach Nigut, part of Mantel, which is a community of collectors, said:

"This price is 2X his highest sale ever. While I think this price is nuts ... this could be his BEST rookie card made..."

Chet Holmgren was selected second overall in the 2022 NBA Rookie Draft by the Thunder out of Gonzaga. He missed the entirety of the 2022-23 season because of a foot injury incurred in a pro-am game.

This season, the seven-foot-one center-power forward has gone for 17.1 points, eight rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 69 games for the Western Conference-leading Thunder (49-20).

Chet Holmgren urges Thunder to press ahead, says they have not achieved anything yet

Rookie OKC Thunder big man Chet Holmgren said that the team needs to continue pressing ahead, notwithstanding the significant strides they have made this season. He said that as solid they have been to date, they have not achieved anything yet.

The Thunder are atop the Western Conference with a 49-20 record, with 13 games remaining in their regular-season schedule. They have done it with a balanced attack on both ends, led by the MVP-level play of All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and ample support from young guns Jalen Williams, Holmgren and Josh Giddey.

However, despite their stellar collective play, Chet Holmgren said tjat the job is not yet done. and they still need to continue working to go deeper in the competition. The 21-year-old player told website Dime in an interview last month:

"We have to continue focusing on getting better, understanding that the job's not finished. We have nothing to be happy about yet. We haven't accomplished anything in the grand scheme of things.

"You look around the league, there's people that have done a lot more that we've done... So, we're focusing on getting better every single day."

The Thunder have won their last four games to strengthen their place atop the West. They next play on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks on the road.