Nikola Vucevic was already the Orlando Magic’s starting center when Luka Doncic made himself eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft. Although “Vooch” had been in the NBA for seven years before the said draft, he was well aware of the Slovenian’s meteoric rise in European basketball.

Doncic was still 16 years old when he began making a name for himself at Real Madrid. Many predicted that it wouldn’t be long before he would take his talents to the biggest and most popular basketball league in the world.

When Doncic declared himself ready to enter the NBA, Vucevic couldn’t resist making a hilarious attempt to recruit the prodigious talent. Here’s what the then-Magic center posted on X (formerly Twitter) heading into the draft:

"If you come to Orlando, I can’t help you with Jennifer Aniston but you can drive my 911 every day @luka7doncic."

Unfortunately for Nikola Vucevic, the Orlando Magic were to pick sixth in 2018. The Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies were ahead of them in the pecking order.

Orlando’s only option to get the Slovenian was to trade a few of their top players, which, coincidentally, would likely include Vucevic. Aaron Gordon might have been also considered, but the power forward was only 22 years old then and barely scratching his potential.

Nikola Vucevic’s Jennifer Aniston reference came after Luka Doncic was asked about his priorities in the first five years of his NBA career. He listed dating the then-30-year-old actor as one of those on his must-do list.

Doncic, coming into the 2018 draft, was known to love the Porsche 911, his “dream car” back in his younger days. He would eventually buy one after he signed a contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

Knowing what the Slovenian can do on the basketball court, Nikola Vucevic was just hoping beyond hope to become teammates with the youngster. Orlando landed Mo Bamba, who became Vucevic’s backup, in the draft. Luka Doncic went to the Mavericks after a draft-day trade with the Atlanta Hawks, who got Trae Young.

Luka Doncic is off to a blistering start in the 2023-24 NBA season

Luka Doncic maybe even better than he has ever been, which is a scary thought for the Dallas Mavericks' opponents. In five games, he is averaging 33.8 points, which tops the NBA, with 10.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.0 steals. “Luka Legend” is also hitting 50.0% of his shots, including 44.6% of his three-pointers.

Doncic has been in the MVP conversation over the last four years. Last year, he was one of the favorites to break Nikola Jokic’s stranglehold of the said award. Injuries and the Dallas Mavericks’ tailspin torpedoed his chances.

The four-time All-NBA star has picked up where he left off last season. If he stays healthy, the Mavericks could have another deep postseason run.