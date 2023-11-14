Royce Reed spills the tea on past relationship difficulties with Dwight Howard and how she didn’t want her son

Former NBA star Dwight Howard and his ex-girlfriend Royce Reed have had a very rocky relationship. The couple had a child together in 2007, with Howard going on to have four other children with four other women since then. Despite the former couple being split for many years, they have continued to make headlines, with Royce Reed calling out Howard several times.

Before her appearance on "Reality with the King" this week, Reed had also taken shots at Howard over the summer. At the time, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year had posted a video in the gym with his kids, motivating them to be great.

Royce Reed quickly took to Instagram, alleging that Dwight Howard was pretending to be a parent one day of the year just for cameras. In the comments section, she blasted Howard for his parenting, putting his personal life in the spotlight.

Now, on a "Reality with the King" episode, Reed spoke about her desire to have an abortion rather than give birth to Howard's son in 2007. With the Magic organization allegedly getting involved and wanting Royce Reed to sign NDAs, she wasn't happy with how things were going.

"I get emotional sometimes talking about it because I remember how adamant I was about not wanting to keep him," Reed said. "I was told I couldn't put his name on the baby registry. I was told that you couldn't put the father's name. I couldn't put the last name on my baby shower invitations."

Royce Reed's comments only add to Dwight Howard's recent controversies

While Dwight Howard has had his sights set on returning to the NBA, he's also dealing with a legal battle off the court. According to allegations, Howard sexually assaulted a Georgia man named Stephen Harper.

In addition, he was accused of battery, with the victim filing a civil suit against him earlier this year. While the alleged assault made headlines, fans were also quick to direct their attention toward Howard's sexuality.

The situation led to the 2020 NBA champion speaking out, stating that what he does in his personal life is his business. The way Royce Reed sees things, however, Howard's public attempt at parenting opens him up to criticism.

In the previously mentioned Instagram post, where Royce Reed accused Howard of parenting for cameras, she took aim at Howard in the comments, calling him "evil." In addition, she also lobbed a harsh allegation against Howard, stating that it took him 4.5 years to fire the nanny who allegedly sexually assaulted two of his kids.

While the couple may not be together anymore, it's clear that they have continued to be at odds with one another. Whether Dwight Howard addresses the latest claim from Royce Reed, only time will tell.