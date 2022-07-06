“Ruby Gobert getting traded for an arm, a leg and two mountains is helping their cause” - Anonymous Western Conference executive says a strong package by the Suns will not be enough to get Kevin Durant

As analysts continue speculating on his future, Kevin Durant is the talk of the NBA world. The Slim Reaper requested a trade last week with preferred destinations of the Phoenix Suns or the Miami Heat.

According to the Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, The Phoenix Suns don't have the right package to acquire Durant.

Rudy Gobert's trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which saw the T-Wolves exchange multiple picks starters, helps the Nets.

"Rudy Gobert getting traded for an arm, a leg and two mountains is helping their cause. There's no way the Nets will ever trade Kevin Durant for anything less than what Rudy Gobert got Utah," said one Western Conference executive.

"If nothing comes, I can see them saying [to the players], 'We just all have to come back.' If I'm them, I just try to string this out as long as possible. "Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and five picks still isn't enough to me for KD," one general manager told B/R," wrote Fischer.

Durant's four-year deal provides the Nets with leverage in trade negotiations.

Who can offer the best trade package for Kevin Durant?

The Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns are reportedly the preferred destinations for Durant. Both franchises have an abundance of assets.

The Heat can part ways with Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson for Durant. The Heat's starting lineup would include Durant, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, while the Nets could retool with a sharpshooter Robinson, a veteran in Lowry and the reigning Sixth Man of the Year in Herro.

The Suns could trade Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson or Deandre Ayton for Durant. To make the salaries work, the Nets must include Cam Thomas or someone with a similar contract. The franchise cannot have Devin Booker because the guard recently signed a contract extension.

An unexpected move would be for the Lakers to trade Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook for KD and Kyrie Irving. While unlikely, a move is possible.

Negotiations for Durant will likely continue into the season. The Nets plan to wait for the maximum return possible for Durant.

