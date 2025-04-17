Rudy Gobert challenges Lakers small ball, addresses Luka Doncic's viral step back from 2024 WCF

As the Minnesota Timberwolves prepare to take on the LA Lakers for their first-round playoff series, Rudy Gobert challenged the small-ball lineup used by the Lakers in the second half of the season. The Timberwolves have a size advantage over the Lakers, which they could look to exploit in the series.
However, there is a narrative that the four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year has difficulty defending small lineups. It was previously put on display in the 2024 Western Conference Finals when Luka Doncic drained a game-winning step-back three over Gobert, who was left to find his footing.
Rudy Gobert accepted the upcoming challenge during Wednesday's practice session and also addressed the viral moment from the WCF matchup. The Timberwolves star also highlighted that the moment was one of the few, unlike his many defensive plays that didn't go viral.
"Obviously they've seen that clip of the stepback a thousand times. So did I. That's one clip amongst a lot of other defensive possessions," Gobert said. "I know a lot of people don't like the numbers, but over a long period of time, the numbers speak more than eye test... Let's see what happens over the course hundreds and hundreds of possessions."
While the past has shown how Luka Doncic could overpower Rudy Gobert's defense, the three-time NBA All-Star seems poised to help the Timberwolves put up a competitive battle.
Rudy Gobert knows he must dominate in the playoffs
Ahead of the 2025 playoffs, Rudy Gobert is in peak form, having averaged 18.8 points and 14.9 rebounds in the Minnesota Timberwolves' final 10 games of the regular season while shooting 71.2% from the field. The French center is aware that he must carry forward the hot streak into the postseason and deliver for his team, as other teams may look to limit Anthony Edwards.
"I think it's gonna be huge. We know a lot of teams will put two on Ant, they are gonna switch, and I know I gotta dominate," Gobert said after their Playoffs-clinching win against the Jazz. "Me being on the glass, me making the right play, me finishing around the rim at a high level is going to be key for us."
The LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face each other in the postseason for the first time in over two decades. Both teams went 2-2 against each other in their regular season series, with both teams winning the matchups held at their respective home courts.
