Rudy Gobert eyes legacy: "I want to be the best defensive player ever"

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has set a lofty goal for himself as he recently expressed his wish to become the best defensive player in the NBA ever. In a video from 'The Ringer', featuring his former teammate Austin Rivers, Gobert said:

"My goal is to be the best defensive player ever, you know, in this league. I don't like thinking about different eras, but I want to be the best defensive player of my generation, the most impactful, the most consistent. I know it doesn't happen overnight, it's a long road, but I think the consistency, the resiliency, the perseverance are the values that I think define me."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gobert is tied for third most NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards, winning it three times since entering the league in 2013 when he joined the Utah Jazz. He has made the All-NBA Team four times and the NBA All-Defensive Team six times.

So far this season, players are shooting under 40% when guarded by Gobert in the paint, the mid-range, and the corner threes, notably, in over 500 attempts in the paint and over 150 attempts in other areas.

His ability to guard the ball handler in pick-and-roll and to defend isolation plays is highly regarded as he allows one of the lowest points per possession among all players. He can switch on to the big man and can also match up well with short ball handlers.

Expand Tweet

Rudy Gobert's desire underscores his strong commitment to defensive excellence and his wish to leave a lasting legacy in the league, and also is a testament to his mindset and approach to the game.

He has emphasized that individual accolades, such as All-Star bonuses, are not his primary concern.

Rudy Gobert has proven his worth since the trade from Jazz

After the trade was made in 2022, the Timberwolves initially struggled to get cohesion between the three stars — Anthony Edwards, Karl Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert.

Gobert and Towns needed time to adjust to the other big man's game and build chemistry to fill in each other's gaps offensively and defensively.

Following their early exit in the playoffs last season, the Wolves have been the number one team in the West, with Gobert leading and spearheading their defense. He's averaging 13 points, 12 boards, and two blocks on 60% shooting, leading the Wolves to a 26-10 record.

Wolves coach Chris Finch said this about Rudy Gobert (via Bleacher Report):

"I just think he's way more comfortable, way (happier), way more settled, way more at peace with where he is and who he is here with,"

He continued:

"He was professional in everything last year, but this year, he is determined to get back to the player that he was, prove to himself, his teammates, the fans and everybody that he was worthy of the trade, which we all knew last year anyway."