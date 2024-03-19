Rudy Gobert Injury Update: Will Timberwolves center return tonight vs Nuggets? (March 19)

Rudy Gobert's injury update will be one of the key talking points as the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Denver Nuggets in a high-stakes clash. The Timberwolves and Nuggets are tied with the same record (47-21), but Minnesota is ahead in the standings with a 1-0 season series advantage.

The teams might end up with the same record, so winning the season series is imperative. The Timberwolves will need Gobert. They are already without Karl-Anthony Towns and can't afford to miss the three-time DPOY, especially against Denver's frontline of Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon.

Naz Reid also exited Monday's game against the Utah Jazz with a head injury, potentially leaving the Timberwolves' frontcourt more depleted.

Rudy Gobert Injury Update: Will 3x DPOY return vs. Nuggets?

Gobert was questionable to play against the Jazz but was ruled out before tipoff. He could carry the same status. However, Gobert may not suit up for the game. He revealed on Monday that it could be a "matter of days" until he fully recovers.

What happened to Rudy Gobert?

Gobert is dealing with a rib injury. He sustained the blow in a 118-100 win over the LA Clippers on Mar. 12. Gobert exited the game with seven minutes left and didn't return. He's missed the Timberwolves' back-to-back set against the Utah Jazz. He's been questionable for both games.

The DPOY frontrunner has missed five games this season. The Timberwolves are 3-2 without their starting center.

Rudy Gobert stats vs. Denver Nuggets

Gobert has played 30 games against the Denver Nuggets, averaging 12.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. He's 18-12 against Nikola Jokic and Co.

The Timberwolves big man had four points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in a 110-89 win over the Nuggets when the teams faced off for the first time this season on Nov. 1. Gobert went 0 for 7 from the floor but converted all his free throw attempts.

Kyle Anderson likely to play center if Rudy Gobert remains out

Kyle Anderson may have to play at the five if Rudy Gobert remains out. The Timberwolves could be without Naz Reid, with long-term absentee Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Timberwolves could struggle heavily in their frontcourt trio’s absence for this contest, as the Nuggets' frontline does most of the damage against undersized teams.

Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon will be in for one of their lesser daunting challenges without Gobert, Towns and Reid.