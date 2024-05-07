Rudy Gobert joins elite company with Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo as only 4x DPOYs

All-Star center Rudy Gobert has been named the 2023-24 Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth time. The NBA announced that the French center has won his fourth DPOY award after leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to the best defense in the league.

Gobert beat other finalists, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo. The Wolves big man now joins Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo to be the only players who have won the award four times in their careers.

For this season, Gobert averaged 14 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. He led the Wolves to a league-best 108.4 defense.

Rudy Gobert has been instrumental for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season

The defense that Gobert has displayed this season was significant to the Wolves' success in the regular season. He helped Minnesota secure the third spot in the Western Conference standings with a 56-26 record. Now, he's anchored the team's defense into the postseason, where the team has hounded their opponents since the first game of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Rudy Gobert credits his teammates' effort after winning his 4th DPOY

The defensive center received 72 first-place votes, 24 second-place votes and one third-place vote to win the award. His fellow Frenchman, Wemby, had 19 first-place votes, 44 second-place votes and 18 third-place votes.

Winning the DPOY award has never been easy, but Rudy Gobert has earned the award four times in his career. In just his second season in Minnesota, the defensive culture changed and it helped the team become a success. But Gobert knows that it isn't easy and the people around him have been a huge help for him.

As he received the award, the six-time All-Defensive center never forgot to mention his teammates as he accepted the award.

"I think it creates teamwork," Gobert said. "We love to give individual awards, and it's great but you can't do it alone. I really have a lot of gratitude for Chris Finch, and all my teammates for believing in me, allowing me to do what I do best every day."

Gobert finished the season with the fifth-most total blocks with 162 and fourth in total defensive rebounds with 697. Among all players, the 7-foot-1 center had a defensive rating of 104.4, which ranks at the top.

The French center has left a lasting impact on the defensive end for the Wolves. In Game 2 of their semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets, Gobert didn't play as he welcomed the birth of his son. But even with his absence, the team was able to hold down the fort and get another win to secure a 2-0 lead against the defending champions.

