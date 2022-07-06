“I know what the analytics say but get the hell out of here” - Jay Williams questions what the Minnesota Timberwolves are doing with their big move for 3x All-Star, says they’re going back to 90’s basketball

After making the playoffs for the second time in the last fifteen years, the Minnesota Timberwolves are making big moves to try and win. One move the Wolves chose to make this offseason was to acquire center Rudy Gobert.

Rudy Gobert will pair up with current center Karl-Anthony Towns and rising star Anthony Edwards. While brought together, three-star players could be the key to winning in the playoffs. Some are questioning the "twin towers" approach.

Jay Williams recently questioned the Minnesota Timberwolves' approach during a segment on his ESPN show.

While WIlliams would go on to make his statements about the big move, he began by quoting Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

"I know what the analytics say, but get the hell out of here analytics. Let me tell you what your future franchise player said.

"Anthony Edwards: 'To me, the best rim protector in the league is Porzingod, Porzingis. Anytime I go against Porzingis, I don't get no layups. So like, I don't get why we couldn't finish on Rudy Gobert. He don't put fear in my heart.'"

Edwards' comments highlighted some concerns about Rudy Gobert's ability to defend guards on the perimeter.

Jay Williams is even more concerned that Gobert will be one of the highest-paid players on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"So now what we're saying is we're going back to 90s basketball. We have Rudy Gobert who is coming off a four-year deal, $224 million.

"We have Karl-Anthony Towns who just signed a super max, but Rudy Gobert can't be on the court at the end of a ball game. He got exposed. Did we just watch Utah?"

Watching Gobert in his final playoff series of 2022, finding a way to fit him and Towns together could be a problem.

Jay Williams questions how the Minnesota Timberwolves will use Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns in the modern NBA.

Rudy Gobert has been on the receiving end of monster dunks and shoots because of modern NBA spacing.

While Rudy Gobert has been one of the elite regular-season defenders of the last ten years, some players have exposed his weaknesses.

While Gobert does not deserve all the blame for the dunk, it does show a potential problem for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jay Williams is worried about their future if Gobert and Towns can't deal with guard-heavy lineups.

"I love Karl-Anthony Towns. One of St. Joe's finest in New Jersey, where I'm from. Same high school. Well look at that look at that frontcourt.

"It looks intimidating, but is that going to work in a league that is so versatile with guards that can space you out? We'll see. Minnesota, what are we doing?"

For now, the Minnesota Timberwolves will need to find a way to make their two centers lineup functional in the modern NBA.

