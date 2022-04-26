“They just said Dallas is dominating this series in the paint” - Draymond Green mocks Rudy Gobert again for not being able to make an impact on defense against Dallas Mavericks

Draymond Green made note of the Utah Jazz's inability to defend the paint against the Dallas Mavericks. Never one to miss the opportunity to take a subtle dig at Rudy Gobert, Green took to Twitter, writing:

"They just said Dallas is dominating this series in the paint lol… you don’t say."

Draymond Green revisited his beef with the three-time Defensive Player of the Year by mocking the Utah Jazz big. Green has always been vocal about his belief that Gobert is overrated and didn't shy away from calling out his underwhelming performance.

The Mavericks have found tremendous success on both ends of the floor so far.

They have been a better three-point shooting team, converting 15.2 3-pointers per game, compared to the Jazz's eight per game. The Jazz's total is the lowest among all playoff teams.

However, Dallas hasn't shied away from attacking the rim either. Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson have toyed with Gobert at times. Jason Kidd also hasn't been afraid to deploy a small-ball lineup to exploit Rudy Gobert's lack of mobility.

This isn't the first time Draymond Green has taken a dig at Rudy Gobert

Draymond Green mocked Rudy Gobert earlier this season before the All-Star break, bringing up the latter's emotional outburst from 2019. The Jazz star cried on national TV for not getting voted in as an All-Star. Green stated:

“One thing I can assure you, if I didn’t make it this year, I wasn’t gonna cry. 100 percent assure you that. It has to be Rudy. The man cried on national television when he didn’t make the All-Star team. Thank god he’s made the next three.”

really called out Gobert when @TheJetonTNT asked which player has had the worst reaction to being a All-Star snub. "You can't cry, Chuck" @Money23Green really called out Gobert when @TheJetonTNT asked which player has had the worst reaction to being a All-Star snub. "You can't cry, Chuck" 😅@Money23Green really called out Gobert when @TheJetonTNT asked which player has had the worst reaction to being a All-Star snub. https://t.co/eW5wJgGzNy

Green also took offense when TNT's Inside The NBA crew compared him to Gobert during the 2022 All-Star game, stating:

“You keep mentioning me in the same sentence with him. We’re not alike.... We ain’t nothing alike."

Draymond Green has had a successful playoff run with the Golden State Warriors so far as they are 3-1 against the Denver Nuggets. Rudy Gobert's Utah Jazz, meanwhile, have struggled and trail the Dallas Mavericks 2-3.

A playoff series between Green's Warriors and Gobert's Jazz would've been exciting for viewers, especially considering the beef between the two. However, the Jazz aren't looking likely to advance to the next round.

They have been thoroughly outplayed by Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, which has put them at a major deficit.

