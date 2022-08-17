“Rudy Gobert really boutta get his 4th DPOY”, “Bam clears that paint merchant” - Fans strongly debate potential DPOY candidates for next season

Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert has emerged as the favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award in the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season. If he succeeds, it would make it the fourth time he will have won the award in his career.

According to ESPN's forecast panel, Rudy Gobert leads the race ahead of Bam Adebayo and former DPOY Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Last season's runner-up Mikal Bridges finished fourth in this forecast, ahead of the Golden State Warriors' defensive stalwart Draymond Green. Green won the award in 2017 as Bridges and Adebayo are the only players on the list who are yet to win the award in their career.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral ESPN Forecast Panel DPOY Results:



1. Rudy Gobert - 43 points

2. Bam Adebayo - 29 points

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo - 21 points

4. Mikal Bridges - 19 points

5. Draymond Green - 10 points ESPN Forecast Panel DPOY Results:1. Rudy Gobert - 43 points 2. Bam Adebayo - 29 points 3. Giannis Antetokounmpo - 21 points 4. Mikal Bridges - 19 points 5. Draymond Green - 10 points

Subsequently, NBA fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the forecast made by ESPN. They pointed out the notable omissions of players like Ben Simmons and reigning DPOY in Marcus Smart. Robert Williams III also got a lot of support from fans as they believe the Boston Celtics duo should have made the list.

"We’re not gonna sit here and do this to Bam 3 years in a row," one fan wrote.

"No Herb Jones, Rob, Marcus is shameful. Rudy wins it if the Wolves become a top 5 defense tho," one fan noted.

"When Robert Williams wins it this tweet will have aged badly," one fan wrote.

"I'm just glad marcus got his dpoy. insane that mikal is here though when he's not even close to marcus as a POA defender, and it's not like he's some special rim protector for a wing," one fan wrote.

"Giannis is my DPOY every year but it's shameful that Jarrett Allen didn't crack this list. Look at the Cavs defense with and without him," another fan wrote.

Is Rudy Gobert the best defensive player in the league?

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Four

Rudy Gobert has cemented himself as one of the all-time great defensive players as a three-time Defensive Player of The Year. Standing at over seven feet tall, the French national utilized his incredible length and height to tower over players.

Rudy Gobert is unarguably the best rim protector in the league. However, his ability to guard the perimeter has come into questioning after the showing in the postseason last year. The Dallas Mavericks nulled their defensive prowess by playing five-out and dragging Gobert out onto the three-point arc.

This has led to the likes of Ben Simmons and Giannis Antetokounmpo having a strong case for being the best defensive player in the league over Rudy Gobert.

The former, especially when the last scene was arguably the best defender in the league. Simmons can seamlessly guard all five positions on the floor as his quick hands, coupled with his size, length and basketball IQ, allow him to read the opposing offense better than anyone else and react quicker.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Gobert win DPOY next season? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar