Rudy Gobert releases first statement responding to reports of his split with pregnant girlfriend

Rudy Gobert reportedly broke up with his pregnant girlfriend, Julia Bonilla, around the beginning of the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2025 playoff run. As reported by TMZ, their relationship took a turn when Bonilla told Gobert she was pregnant with their second child, and the Timberwolves star asked Bonilla to move out with their one-year-old son, Romeo.

Responding to the reports, Gobert, on Friday, released a statement on Instagram story:

"A lot of inaccurate information out there. .. .Julia and I are currently in the painful process of redefining our co-parenting relationship. Being a father is one of the most profound and meaningful experience I will get to live. It is one of my most important life purposes and will be so forever.

"I'm fully committed to keep supporting the well-being of all the people that I care about. I'm asking everyone to please refrain from speculating and to respect our privacy in these difficult times."

Image: @rudygobert27 IG

Julia Bonilla is an artistic director and agent, and also runs her own podcast "Journey" and blog "Julia BNL". Rudy Gobert revealed his relationship with Bonilla in February 2024 when he announced that he was expecting his first baby with her.

Rudy Gobert's pregnant girlfriend reacts after Timberwolves star issues statement on breakup

Shortly after Rudy Gobert had issued the statement responding to reports of his split, Julia Bonilla dropped a message on her story. "Lol," Bonilla wrote before changing the privacy settings on her IG handle.

A few hours before the three-time NBA All-Star's statement, Bonilla had vented about her situation on Instagram with a lengthy note.

"I'm going through one of the most painful times in my life, feeling isolated, far away from my family and friends," Bonilla wrote.

"I considered Rudy the love of my life. I left everything for him. I gave him a child and poured my heart into our relationship. ..."

Image: @juliabnl IG

Dismissing speculations of infidelity, Bonilla added that she has never cheated on Gobert.

"I NEVER EVER been unfaithful to the father of my children," she added.

Julia Bonilla reportedly hoped to move back to France, but Rudy Gobert wants her and their son, Romeo, to stay so that they can "figure out child custody" after the Minnesota Timberwolves conclude their season.

He had missed Game 2 of their 2024 Western Conference semifinals to witness the birth of his first child on May 7.

After eliminating the Golden State Warriors in the second-round playoff series on Friday, the Timberwolves tip off their second straight conference final appearance on Tuesday.

