Rudy Gobert reveals racial bias from family members 'devastated' his mother during his childhood

Rudy Gobert has faced a lot of adversity through his NBA career. He recently revealed that he traversed much more difficult circumstances early on in his life. Gobert admitted that his childhood suffered through some hardships, as his mother’s family struggled to accept him due to his skin color.

Gobert made the revelation in an article the Player’s Tribune. Gobert took time to reveal more about his upbringing and some of the things struggled with in his life and career.

In one section of the piece, Gobert talked about his family. He said his mother’s family did not accept him and his skin color when growing up in Northern France.

“We don’t want that baby in our house,” Gobert’s family said.

Gobert’s mother is white and his father is Black. His father is from the French-speaking island of Guadeloupe and played pro basketball in France when he met Gobert’s mother.

Rudy spoke about how when he was growing up his mother’s family would host Christmas dinner. He said his maternal relatives told his mother to not bring him to family gatherings because of his mixed race. She was told to come alone.

Rudy Gobert said:

"She was devastated. And obviously, she spent Christmas with me instead. She told them, 'If that’s the way you think, then you’re not going to see me anymore. Not at Christmas. Not ever. I don’t want anything to do with you.'"

Gobert went on to talk about the importance of his mother in his life. He credited her for protecting him and raising him. His father returned to Guadeloupe, while Gobert stayed in France with his mother.

Will Rudy Gobert win another DPOY?

Rudy Gobert is one of the favorites to win Defensive Player of the Year award. It would be the fourth DPOY of his career.

The big man has been the centerpiece of one of the best defenses in the league. Minnesota is the top-rated defense this season and has been at the top for almost the entire season.

Rudy Gobert was sixth in the league in blocks this season, averaging 2.1 per game.

Among qualifying players, Rudy Gobert was eighth in the league in individual defensive rating. He also took a step in the right direction in defending the perimeter. He has always been an elite rim protector who forces opponents to alter shots.

All eyes will be on Gobert in the postseason. In the past, he struggled to stay on the floor and have the same impact in the playoffs as the regular season.

Minnesota will try to find ways to keep Gobert's defensive impact ongoing without losing spacing on the offensive end. The T'Wolves will take on the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

