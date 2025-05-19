Rudy Gobert sends 2-word message with son Romeo days after breakup with girlfriend

Rudy Gobert is going through a difficult phase in his personal life following his split from his long-time partner, Julia Bonilla. Despite the emotional toll, the Minnesota Timberwolves star is focusing on moving forward. Just days after the breakup, Gobert shared a heartfelt moment with his son, Romeo.

In the Instagram story, the French center spent quality time with Romeo and added a wholesome caption.

“Great day,” Gobert wrote on Monday.

Credits: Instagram (@rudygobert27)

In April, reports surfaced claiming that Gobert asked Bonilla to leave his home with their son. However, the four-time Defensive Player of the Year addressed the speculation, shutting down the rumors.

“A lot of inaccurate information out there,” Gobert wrote on Friday.

According to TMZ Sports, Gobert is looking to establish a fair custody arrangement. However, he plans to deal with it once the Timberwolves conclude their postseason run.

Julia Bonilla releases a heartfelt statement about her relationship with Rudy Gobert

Julia Bonilla has faced criticism and has been blamed for her breakup with Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. As online chatter increased, Bonilla took to her Instagram story to share her side.

“I’m going through one of the most painful times in my life, feeling isolated, far from my family and friends,” Bonilla wrote on Saturday. “I considered Rudy the love of my life. I left everything for him. I gave him a child and poured my heart into our relationship.

“When everyone criticized him and insulted him, I stood by him, always putting him first and choosing him, always. Despite how I have been treated, I choose to protect his name for the sake of my children,” she added.

Meanwhile, Gobert remains focused on the court as the Timberwolves prepare for the Western Conference finals. He has played a vital role in Minnesota’s successful playoff run, averaging 8.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

Gobert will be expected to be a difference-maker on both ends throughout the series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Game 1 will be on Tuesday at Paycom Center.

