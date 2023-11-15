“Rudy had his hands on Klay’s neck”: Steve Kerr shockingly defends Draymond Green putting 3x DPOY in headlock

Draymond Green was ejected from the Golden State Warriors in-season tournament loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. During a scuffle between the two teams, Green grabbed Rudy Gobert in a choke hold and dragged him to the floor. It took multiple players to separate Green from the Timberwolves big man.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr defended Green's actions, though, noting how Gobert had his hand on Klay Thompson's neck. That led to Green's physical retaliation against Gobert, a former Defensive Player of the Year.

"There's no way Klay Thompson should have been thrown out of the game," Kerr said. " ...No way Klay should have been ejected, that was ridiculous. And, the Draymond piece of it, if you watch the replay, Rudy had his hands on Klay's neck."

Kerr continued:

"And that's why Draymond went after Rudy. I saw one replay after the incident and guys on the back of the bench were telling us that Rudy had Klay and that's why Draymond went at Rudy. That's all I know. But it was a bizarre way to start the game one minute and a half in."

Green will likely face a suspension for his part in the altercation, as he didn't remove Gobert from the situation and look to defuse things. Instead, Green escalated the issue by dragging the Timberwolves big man to the floor.

Draymond Green and Co. have lost four straight games

With their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors have lost four straight games.

Steph Curry missed the contest against the Timberwolves due to injury. As such, when Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were ejected, Golden State was forced to play without their championship core.

The Warriors have endured a tough start to the season. Seven of their first 10 games were on the road. The two games against the Timberwolves have come at a difficult period for the Warriors, who are searching for rotation combinations to provide offense, defense and energy.

Golden State is 6-6 on the season. They started the new year with hopes of contending for a championship. Steve Kerr's team could still rediscover their best level and surge through the Western Conference, but an aging roster could play spoilsport to their hopes.

There will be concerns that the once-dominant franchise is on the decline, a narrative Draymond Green and Co. will look to change.