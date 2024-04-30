"Rudy not trash anymore" - Draymond Green switches stance on Rudy Gobert, quashing beef with Timberwolves center

In a shocking turn of events, Rudy Gobert got praise from Draymond Green after the Minnesota Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round. The two big men don't have the best history together. Green has always been critical of Gobert and many are aware that he isn't a fan of the French center.

Gobert played extremely hard on the defensive end, especially against perimeter players. However, he didn't allow the Suns' small ball approach to weaken him on the defensive side.

Green pinpointed this and surprisingly had positive things to say about the All-Star center. Ironically, the Golden State Warriors big man put Gobert on a rear choke early this season after an altercation.

Still, that didn't stop the Warriors star from talking highly of Gobert while speaking on The Draymond Green Show.

"Rudy actually not trash anymore," Green said after praising the Wolves for sweeping the Suns. "He defends now. And ironically, when you see him on the switches, he's up at the level, he not just sitting back and a drop no more.

"When he gets switched on to the guy, it's like his antennas pop on. He is actually impacting winning and he's actually doing that on the defensive end. ... I don't think at this point that was a change in ability. That is a change in what's required of you."

Gobert has always had a reputation for not being an impactful player during the postseason. While he was with the Utah Jazz, the LA Clippers capitalized on playing a smaller lineup in the 2021 playoffs. This gave the Clippers an offensive advantage as there were times when the Jazz would leave one player open.

However, that has changed this year, and he's ready to defend whoever he's matched up against.

Rudy Gobert reflected on their first-round series win

The Wolves are on their way to making a mark in the league as they advance to the second round of the postseason. After acquiring Rudy Gobert in a trade, many experts called it the worst trade in the history of the NBA. However, they're slowly proving the doubters wrong with their performance in the playoffs.

Gobert is one of the most important players for the Wolves this season, and he reflected on winning their first series this year.

"It means a lot but at the same time, it's just one step of the way," Gobert said. "For this frachise, for these fans, for this organization, it feels good. ... We are trying to get that championship. This is one step of the way."

It looks like the job isn't done for the Wolves as they try and contend for the championship. With Gobert changing the narrative around him, the team might just exceed their expectations.

