Rui Hachimura injury update: JJ Redick gives concerning update on starting forward amid tough road trip

Lakers coach JJ Redick provided an update on Rui Hachimura on Saturday, who remains sidelined due to a left patellar tendinopathy injury. The Lakers forward will miss his fifth consecutive game when the team faces the Boston Celtics in a highly anticipated matchup.

Ad

Redick mentioned that the Japanese star is doing "well" and is currently in the return-to-play process, increasing his on-court activities. The Lakers coach also confirmed that Hachimura will be reevaluated in about a week.

"He’s doing well, ramping up some on-court stuff. I’ll have an update probably in a week for you," Redick said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Rui Hachimura will stay out for the remainder of the current road trip, which includes games tonight against Boston, Monday against the Brooklyn Nets, Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks and Friday against the Denver Nuggets.

The former Washington Mystics forward last played on February 27 when the Lakers faced the Minnesota Timberwolves. He sustained the injury during that game and was forced to leave the court and head to the locker room.

Ad

Lakers fans react to Rui Hachimura's injury update

Lakers fans reacted to the latest injury update on Rui Hachimura provided by coach JJ Redick. Many netizens advised Hachimura to take his time and not rush back into action until he has fully recovered.

"He should take his time. Don't rush back and rather get ready for the playoffs," a fan commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"As long as he’s good for the playoffs he can take all the time he needs," commented another fan.

"We need him healthy and we’re in 2 seed already. Let bro take his time," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The fact we are still winning without him is insane lol. Rest up samurai," said another fan.

Despite Hachimura being sidelined, the Lakers have won their last four games. The Japanese forward was replaced by Dorian Finney-Smith in the starting lineup and the former Brooklyn Nets star has stepped up, delivering solid performances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback