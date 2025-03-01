Rui Hachimura Injury Update: JJ Redick provides alarming update on key starter as playoffs near

Lakers coach JJ Redick provided an alarming update on Rui Hachimura on Friday. Speaking to reporters ahead of the Lakers' game against the Clippers, Redick confirmed that there is no set timeline for the star forward's return. Hachimura sustained a non-contact injury during the Lakers' 111-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

The Japanese forward immediately headed to the locker room, clearly in pain. It was later revealed that the 6-foot-8 forward had suffered a left knee strain. However, Redick also mentioned that the team remains optimistic the injury is not serious and Hachimura went imaging on Friday.

"JJ Redick, when asked about Rui Hachimura’s left knee strain, says “we are optimistic this is not a serious injury.” He did not provide any timeline for when Rui could return," Lakers reporter Dave McMenamin tweeted. "He said Hachimura underwent medical imaging on the knee, but has not been seen by LAL’s Dr. Kris Jones."

Rui Hachimura's injury is a significant setback for the Lakers. The former Washington Wizards forward had been playing outstanding basketball on both ends of the floor and his contributions were crucial to the team's strong recent performances.

The bigger concern isn't just that Hachimura could lose his rhythm if he misses extended time, but also how soon he can return before the playoffs. It will be important for him to regain chemistry with the starting lineup in time for the postseason.

Fans react to Rui Hachimura's injury update

Social media was buzzing after JJ Redick provided an update on Rui Hachimura. Some Lakers fans speculated that the star forward could miss an extended period before making his return to the court.

"He’s out for weeks then. He wants to tell the positive news, there will be negative news later," a fan commented.

"Shoot. In Lakeland, “optimistic” can mean anywhere from 10 days to 10 months," commented another fan.

"love it. Let him get a couple weeks at most rest and lets go to the finals," a fan wrote.

Hachimura played 18 minutes in the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves before leaving the court. The Lakers forward recorded five points, shooting 2 of 6 from the field, including 1 of 4 from 3-point range.

