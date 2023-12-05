Rumors around Shohei Ohtani's free agency decision will strangely remind NBA fans of Kawhi Leonard's Lakers saga in 2019: Here's why

While Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers are trying to figure out their season, Shohei Ohtani’s free agency has grabbed the headlines in Los Angeles. The LA Angels star is expected to meet with several teams before deciding on his future in Major League Baseball. Ohtani is arguably the sports’ biggest star and perhaps the league’s most coveted free agent. His situation has been monitored by many, including Clippers fans.

Based on Jeff Passan’s report, who the Japanese will talk to might not even reach the media. According to him, the expected MVP will hold potential leaks against teams whom he will be discussing his free agency with. The LA Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays and the Angels are rumored to be the top suitors for Ohtani’s signature.

The way Shohei Ohtani is reportedly conducting his winter business may remind fans of the LA Lakers’ failed attempt to land Kawhi Leonard in 2019. After leading the Toronto Raptors to a championship, all signs pointed to Leonard signing with his boyhood team.

Before he parted ways with the San Antonio Spurs, “The Claw” reportedly told his former team that he wanted to play for the Lakers. San Antonio didn’t want to send him to a rival so they shipped him to Toronto for longtime Raptor DeMar DeRozan.

Even when he was with Toronto, Kawhi Leonard made it clear to the Raptors that he still wanted to play for his home team. He might have been the superstar the LA Lakers’ had the easiest time signing if not for a slew of reasons.

One thing that stood out was the reported leaks coming from the franchise. Leonard, who is obsessed with his privacy, heard that discussions between his camp and the team had spread. It didn’t take long for him to snub the Lakers and agree to play for their “Hallway” rivals, the LA Clippers.

The Lakers, behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis, won the 2019-20 championship. They might have built a dynasty had they managed to plug their leaks during Leonard’s free agency visit.

The LA Lakers have managed just fine without Kawhi Leonard

The LA Lakers didn’t just fail to get Kawhi Leonard. Paul George reportedly didn’t agree to have an interview with them. Leonard and George, who are close friends, teamed up to play with the LA Clippers.

Despite the lambasting the Lakers received for failing to sign the two, the team has had more success with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. After the 2020 championship, the Lakers also managed to reach the Western Conference Finals the previous season.

The Clippers, meanwhile, had their best moment in 2021 when they reached the conference finals against the Phoenix Suns. Jeanie Buss’ team will take what they’ve accomplished over what Steve Ballmer’s franchise has achieved from 2019 until present any day of the week.

Ballmer is even more desperate to land the big prize. He traded for former Philadelphia 76ers wantaway star James Harden. That hasn’t turned out well as the team is struggling, particularly Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard and Paul George have player options next season. If both will leave the Clippers without a title, the Lakers may have gotten away with their failed bid to land the two superstars.