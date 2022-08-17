“Run away from their wacky owner” - Rob Parker urges 3x All-Star to stay away from the New York Knicks

Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell has been warned to stay as far away from the New York Knicks as possible. The superstar guard has been linked with a move to the Big Apple for quite some time now.

Co-host of the podcast The Odd Couple, Rob Parker conversed with Chris Broussard when he shared his opinion. Parker went on to describe the dysfunctionality of the organization and even called owner James Dolan "wacky."

"Donovan Mitchell, if you hear this, run, run away, run away from the Knicks, run away from their wacky owner. Look how bad the Knicks have been for so many years. They have this great venue, great fans, people love basketball in New York and they can't get it right. And that's the problem with the Knicks and their organisation," Rob Parker said.

The Knicks' dysfunctionality has been well documented over the years. The poor handling of former players and esteemed fans has been a recurring headline for the franchise and its owner James Dolan. General Manager Scott Perry and President of Basketball Operations Leon Rose are attempting to resurrect the organization.

Their on-court success has also been tremendously lacking as they have made the postseason once in the last nine seasons and just five times in the last 21 seasons in the NBA. They have become the laughing stock of the league and have failed to attract marquee signings despite residing in the biggest market in the country.

Can the New York Knicks land Donovan Mitchell?

Donovan Mitchell came into the season on the back of a new contract extension with the Utah Jazz as he signed a $163 million deal over five years. He has a player option ahead of the 2025-26 season. This means that the New York Knicks have no choice but to trade him as he only hits free agency in 2026.

After the Rudy Gobert trade, the Jazz are going to demand the farm for their best player. Rumors have emerged of Jazz CEO Danny Ainge not believing that Mitchell is good enough to be a franchise player.

The New York Knicks do have tradeable assets like RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, and a bunch of draft picks along with them could entice the Jazz into making a trade. This has put them in the driver's seat in the sweepstakes for Mitchell, but the likes of the Miami Heat are also reportedly interested in the three-time All-Star.

Either way, it remains to be seen if the New York Knicks can land their first marquee signing.

