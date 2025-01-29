"Run the f***ing play" - JJ Redick gets hot as LeBron James and Co. seemingly forget play

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick seemingly got furious at LeBron James as the Lakers took on the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night attempting to secure their fifth consecutive win. While the Purple and Gold have proven to be a good team so far in the New Year, they had some lapses against Philadelphia as they seemed to have forgotten a play in the second quarter.

With Tyrese Maxey being the only star player in the 76ers lineup, the Lakers were the favorites to win the game. However, Maxey didn't make it easy for LA in the first half as he already notched more than 20 points, which resulted in Philly taking a 73-57 halftime lead. Redick apparently had a solution to the problem, but his crew failed to execute the play.

As a result of their forgetfulness, JJ Redick walked to the court during a timeout to scold his players. Based on who he was looking at, it seemed like the Lakers coach was particularly furious at LeBron James. Redick, filled with frustration, yelled at James:

"Run the f***ing play!"

Lakers vs. 76ers first-half recap: Tyrese Maxey overpowers Lakeshow and LeBron James

The LA Lakers took on the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

Heading into the matchup, the Sixers were without Joel Embiid, Paul George and Jared McCain, leaving Tyrese Maxey to fend off the Lakers as the lone marquee player.

Nevertheless, Maxey stepped up his game and efficiently led Philly to a 16-point first-half lead. His offense overwhelmed LeBron James and the Lakers despite the efforts of James and rookie Dalton Knecht.

