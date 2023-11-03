"Run KD into the ground": Channing Frye worried Suns will burn out Kevin Durant before they reach full strength

The Phoenix Suns have been relying heavily on superstar forward Kevin Durant to start the season, as they have been struggling with injuries. However, according to former NBA champion Channing Frye, overworking the 35-year-old could come back to bite them.

Ahead of Phoenix's 132-121 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, Frye spoke about how health will play the biggest role in the Suns' success. So, he said that Phoenix needs to balance going all out to win regular season games with keeping Durant healthy for the long run:

“The health is the biggest thing,” Frye said.

“So, for me, it’s like, ‘We need to stay afloat because the West is a monster.’ But also, ‘Are we gonna run KD into the ground before these guys get there?’”

Suns star shooting guard Devin Booker returned on Thursday after missing three straight games due to a left mid-foot sprain. However, the team’s third star, Bradley Beal, has yet to make his season debut due to a back injury.

Durant has thrived as the Suns’ No. 1 option to start the season. The former MVP is averaging 27.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.4 3-pointers per game on 53.7% shooting after five games.

However, given his age and extensive injury history, the Suns would probably be best served to lessen Durant’s workload as soon as possible.

Channing Frye says Suns need rim-running center to make life easier for Kevin Durant

Former NBA champion Channing Frye and Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant

During Thursday’s pregame show, Channing Frye also spoke about what the Phoenix Suns’ roster is missing. Frye said that the team could use a rim-running, shot-blocking center to make life easier for Kevin Durant:

“I think at this point, looking at the talent that the Suns have, the only thing I think they’re missing is a dynamic rim runner,” Frye said.

Frye added that someone like Durant’s former Brooklyn Nets teammate, Nic Claxton, would be a perfect fit. According to Frye, a player like Claxton would make life easier for Durant by helping the team get out in transition and play faster. This would put less pressure on Durant to constantly create offense in a half-court setting.

“Like, somebody that’s just a screen, roll, energy, shot blocker, can switch one through five, is lanky, like a Nic Claxton,” Frye said.

“Somebody like that, that you can put out there, whose gonna get a blocked shot and get them out in transition, where they don’t have to run a play for KD. … They need to get out and get open shots for those other guys and allow KD to flow.”

It’s unclear if the Suns will be able to acquire the level of player that Frye is talking about. Likewise, it’s unclear if Phoenix is even looking to make more moves. The team already had a very busy offseason, trading for Bradley Beal and dealing away starting center Deandre Ayton for a collection of role players.

However, if injuries continue to take a toll on the Suns (2-3), perhaps they will revisit the trade market later in the season.

