"I said arguably, we can argue": Kevin Durant boldly rates ex-teammate higher than Steph Curry in PG debate

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has given his hot take on the best point guard in modern NBA history debate, picking former teammate Chris Paul, even over popular choice Stephen Curry. He, however, highlighted that it is still open for contention.

"KD" made his choice known just as he was asked to make his picks on some of the brackets for the NBA In-Season Tournament, which kicks off this weekend.

He picked the Golden State Warriors in West Group C for being the most veteran squad in the grouping, and for adding Paul, who Durant said should be up there in the best point guard talk.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 13-time NBA All-Star said:

“Chris Paul is arguably the best point guard of this generation… I said arguably. We can argue.”

Expand Tweet

Kevin Durant’s pick may run into some dissenting opinions, especially with how Curry in particular, has revolutionized the point guard position with his shot-making, punctuated by four NBA titles.

But Paul’s credentials are not shabby either as before the arrival of "Chef Curry", he was the premier point guard in the league who never failed to make the teams he played for better with his playmaking and leadership. One of those teams was the Suns, where he played in the previous three seasons, the last one with Kevin Durant.

But at the moment, the Warriors could care less who the best point guard is of this generation as they both have Curry and Paul in the team as they try to win it all, not only in the NBA In-Season Tournament but the title in the 2023-24 campaign.

The first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament kicks off on Friday, November 3.

Kevin Durant excited to play on their “El Valle” court for In-Season Tournament

The Phoenix Suns' "El Valle" court

Kevin Durant is excited to play in the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament on their modified home floor in Phoenix.

The two-time NBA champion could not hide how thrilled he was when he saw what their playing venue would be like:

“We are playing with a purple court? In the NBA? No way. That’s insane. Never done before, right? I love it though. The ‘El Valle’ is my favorite part. Out jerseys are perfect. It just represents so much here in the City of Phoenix, State of Arizona. Just representing The Valley right here.”

Expand Tweet

The courts for the NBA In-Season Tournament will be used for Group Play and the Quarterfinals. They showcase a bold and distinctive design scheme league-wide.

The Suns open their in-season campaign in West Group A along with the Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.