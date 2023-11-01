NBA In-Season Tournament knockout rounds schedule released: Date, time & more

Fans are excited to see the NBA's new In-Season Tournament will unfold this season for the first time. No one knows who will win, but with the way things are looking, fans have chosen their favorites.

The group stage will begin on Friday. This will go on for almost an entire month as the end date for the group play will be Nov. 28. The games are all included in each team's 82 games they must complete each season.

The league on Wednesday released the schedule for the knockout rounds, which will happen in December.

In-Season Tournament: Knockout rounds schedule

The knockout rounds for the In-Season Tournament will immediately happen almost a week after the group play ends.

Starting on Dec. 4, teams that are qualified for the quarterfinals will start to play.

The first few games of the quarterfinals will happen at 7 or 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 or 10:00 p.m. All times are based on Eastern Standard Time.

The quarterfinals for the In-Season Tournament will continue on Dec. 5 at similar times.

On Dec. 7, the semifinals will be played at 9 p.m.

The finals for the In-Season Tournament will happen on Dec. 9. The championship will take place in Las Vegas, where the winning team will receive the first NBA Cup.

How can the fans watch the NBA In-Season Tournament?

Fans are curious to see how the new annual games for the league will play through. Many are also wondering how they'll be able to watch the games for the new In-Season Tournament.

The excitement took on a new level after the league revealed new courts for the tournament recently.

ESPN and TNT will broadcast the games live on Tuesdays and Fridays. According to sources, the other local networks will broadcast the games, making it easier for people without cable to watch the games.

Games can also be streamed via the NBA App. Games will have full coverage from the league.