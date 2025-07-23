  • home icon
  'Run them over": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper makes call to violence against Muslim immigrants

'Run them over": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper makes call to violence against Muslim immigrants

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jul 23, 2025 23:13 GMT
NBA: Chicago Bulls-Ring of Honor Gala - Source: Imagn
NBA: Chicago Bulls-Ring of Honor Gala - Source: Imagn

On Wednesday, Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper commented on a clip supposedly showing a group of people taking to the streets to practice their religion. The five-time NBA champion did not mince words in his suggested course of action to deal with the individuals seen in the clip.

The clip, which was posted by X user @iAnonPatriot, claims to show Muslim immigrants doing a "shutdown" of "streets in Philadelphia" with the alleged intention of saying their prayers.

Responding to this post, Harper proposed a certain solution.

"Run them over...get out the streets," Harper tweeted.
When one netizen called out Harper for advocating a course of action that is "illegal, immoral, and should never be normalized," the former Chicago Bulls guard attempted to explain his Tweet.

"No you can pray," Harper responded. "but why the middle of the streets? Unsafe for everyone"
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
