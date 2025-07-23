'Run them over": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper makes call to violence against Muslim immigrants

On Wednesday, Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper commented on a clip supposedly showing a group of people taking to the streets to practice their religion. The five-time NBA champion did not mince words in his suggested course of action to deal with the individuals seen in the clip.The clip, which was posted by X user @iAnonPatriot, claims to show Muslim immigrants doing a &quot;shutdown&quot; of &quot;streets in Philadelphia&quot; with the alleged intention of saying their prayers.Responding to this post, Harper proposed a certain solution.&quot;Run them over...get out the streets,&quot; Harper tweeted.Ron Harper @HARPER04_5LINKRun them over…. Get out the streetsWhen one netizen called out Harper for advocating a course of action that is &quot;illegal, immoral, and should never be normalized,&quot; the former Chicago Bulls guard attempted to explain his Tweet.&quot;No you can pray,&quot; Harper responded. &quot;but why the middle of the streets? Unsafe for everyone&quot;Ron Harper @HARPER04_5LINKNo you can pray 🙏🏽 but why the middle of the streets? Unsafe for everyone