  "Russ caught the wildest stray from Euroleague" - NBA Fans in Stitches as Ex-Grizzlies Trolls Russell Westbrook With Self-Burn Over 7 Turnovers

"Russ caught the wildest stray from Euroleague" - NBA Fans in Stitches as Ex-Grizzlies Trolls Russell Westbrook With Self-Burn Over 7 Turnovers

By Reign Amurao
Modified Oct 25, 2025 00:16 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Fans react to former Memphis Grizzlies guard trolling Russell Westbrook (Image Source: IMAGN)

Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook was mentioned by EuroLeague's Fenerbahçe S.K. guard Wade Baldwin in his postgame interview on Friday. Baldwin's team faced the Anadolu Efes and had a 79-69 victory. He nearly had a triple-double with his 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists after coming off the bench.

However, he also recorded seven turnovers in the game. Baldwin was asked about it by a reporter after the game, and the guard said that his numbers were comparable to Westbrook's, back when he was with the LA Lakers.

"That's like a [Russell] Westbrook on the Lakers stat line right there," Baldwin said.
When the explosive NBA guard was with the Lakers, he started to show signs of slowing down. Although he'd still occasionally flirt with a triple-double, most fans were focused on his on-court mistakes. Westbrook averaged 3.7 turnovers during his time with the Purple & Gold before he joined the LA Clippers.

After Baldwin made a Russell Westbrook joke about his stat line, fans piled on what he said. Here are some of what the fans said about the EuroLeague guard.

"lmao russ caught the wildest stray from the euroleague here," a fan said.
"Ain’t no way Russ catching shade all around the world. This man is so down bad😂," another fan commented.
"Getting cooked by a Euro league is a new low😭" one fan commented.

Other fans stood up for Westbrook and couldn't take the jokes about the one-time MVP.

"Sign him to the kings practice squad right quick lemme see something 😂" someone commented.
"Meanwhile this n***a got more inactives than games played in the NBA 😂 don’t even get enough tick in the NBA to even get 7 turnovers," a comment read.
"Wade Baldwin was a BUM in the NBA," a fan pointed out.

Wade Baldwin apologized to Russell Westbrook

Wade Baldwin's jokes about Russell Westbrook did not pan out well as he hoped. He went viral for what he said about the Kings guard, and fans got to him immediately.

This led him to apologize on X for his joke. He went as far as to say that Westbrook is among his favorite players.

"I tweaked … Russ damn near my favorite player all time. My apologies @russwest44" Baldwin said.
Russell Westbrook has remained silent throughout the chatter about him after Baldwin mentioned his name.

Baldwin was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2016-17 season, the same year Westbrook won MVP. In his first year, he appeared in 33 games, averaging 3.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

The 6-foot-4 point guard only lasted three seasons in the NBA and the G-League. After that, he tried his luck in Europe in 2019. Baldwin has since played basketball all around the world.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Edited by Reign Amurao
