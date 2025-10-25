"Russ caught the wildest stray from Euroleague" - NBA Fans in Stitches as Ex-Grizzlies Trolls Russell Westbrook With Self-Burn Over 7 Turnovers

Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook was mentioned by EuroLeague's Fenerbahçe S.K. guard Wade Baldwin in his postgame interview on Friday. Baldwin's team faced the Anadolu Efes and had a 79-69 victory. He nearly had a triple-double with his 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists after coming off the bench.However, he also recorded seven turnovers in the game. Baldwin was asked about it by a reporter after the game, and the guard said that his numbers were comparable to Westbrook's, back when he was with the LA Lakers.&quot;That's like a [Russell] Westbrook on the Lakers stat line right there,&quot; Baldwin said.When the explosive NBA guard was with the Lakers, he started to show signs of slowing down. Although he'd still occasionally flirt with a triple-double, most fans were focused on his on-court mistakes. Westbrook averaged 3.7 turnovers during his time with the Purple &amp; Gold before he joined the LA Clippers.After Baldwin made a Russell Westbrook joke about his stat line, fans piled on what he said. Here are some of what the fans said about the EuroLeague guard.&quot;lmao russ caught the wildest stray from the euroleague here,&quot; a fan said.Chief @chiefflipsLINK@TheDunkCentral lmao russ caught the wildest stray from the euroleague here&quot;Ain’t no way Russ catching shade all around the world. This man is so down bad😂,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Getting cooked by a Euro league is a new low😭&quot; one fan commented.Other fans stood up for Westbrook and couldn't take the jokes about the one-time MVP.&quot;Sign him to the kings practice squad right quick lemme see something 😂&quot; someone commented.M.👌🏽.B 💉🩸🇯🇲 @YUNG_BOO1LINK@TheDunkCentral Sign him to the kings practice squad right quick lemme see something 😂&quot;Meanwhile this n***a got more inactives than games played in the NBA 😂 don’t even get enough tick in the NBA to even get 7 turnovers,&quot; a comment read.&quot;Wade Baldwin was a BUM in the NBA,&quot; a fan pointed out.Wade Baldwin apologized to Russell WestbrookWade Baldwin's jokes about Russell Westbrook did not pan out well as he hoped. He went viral for what he said about the Kings guard, and fans got to him immediately. This led him to apologize on X for his joke. He went as far as to say that Westbrook is among his favorite players.&quot;I tweaked … Russ damn near my favorite player all time. My apologies @russwest44&quot; Baldwin said.Russell Westbrook has remained silent throughout the chatter about him after Baldwin mentioned his name. Baldwin was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2016-17 season, the same year Westbrook won MVP. In his first year, he appeared in 33 games, averaging 3.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.The 6-foot-4 point guard only lasted three seasons in the NBA and the G-League. After that, he tried his luck in Europe in 2019. Baldwin has since played basketball all around the world.