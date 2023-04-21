Russell Westbrook and Paul George gallantly tried to carry the LA Clippers to victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 3. Without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in the lineup, the Clippers fought toe-to-toe behind the unsung duo and nearly won against a loaded Suns team.

After the game, basketball fans quickly lauded their efforts and never-say-die spirit:

"RUSS IS SO MUCH BETTER THAN DLO. lakers got fleeced"

Russell Westbrook was sent to the Utah Jazz on a three-team deal after nearly two seasons with the LA Lakers. Wesbrook was supposedly over-the hill and wouldn't even be able to play for another team if he wasn't a good teammate.

LA lost five straight games and stumbled from fourth to eighth-seed in the Western Conference following Westbrook's signing via the buyout market. The Clippers were roasted for signing the Lakers' discard.

In three playoff games, Russell Westbrook has only proven that he still has so much left in the tank. He just needs to play for a team that believes in him and what he brings to the table.

Against a stacked Phoenix Suns side that had former Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and former teammate Kevin Durant, Westbrook was unfazed. Together with Norman Powell, they nearly pulled off the biggest upset of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Phoenix had a 125-116 lead with 36.4 seconds left in the game after Devin Booker hit two free throws. Norman Powell raced to the Clippers side of the court before launching a three-pointer that went in plus a foul. Powell made the free throw to put LA just five behind.

The Suns muffed a field goal on their next possession, giving the Clippers another chance at cutting the lead. Russell Westbrook wove his way to the basket before giving an assist to a wide-open Bones Hyland.

Hyland's three-pointer was already halfway in before it eventually rimmed out. The LA Clippers lost but not before giving the Phoenix Suns a big, scrappy fight.

Russell Westbrook and the LA Clippers are desperately hoping for Kawhi Leonard's return

In a stunning turn of events, the LA Clippers ruled out Kawhi Leonard for Game 3 of their series against the Phoenix Suns. "The Claw" suffered a sprained knee in Game 1 but was able to play through it in Game 2.

Leonard's condition only got worse, which forced the Clippers to sideline the two-time NBA Finals MVP for yet another crucial postseason game.

In the first two games of the series, Leonard was arguably the best player between the two teams. He averaged 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 2.0 steals. Leonard shot 54.5% from the field, including 60% from behind the arc.

The LA Clippers got a split in Phoenix due to his incredible play on both ends of the floor.

Despite Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell putting on a show in Game 3, LA may not win another game if Kawhi Leonard is not back.

