"Russ starting now yeah Ggs okc advancing": Fans react as Nuggets' $86,640,001 star diagnosed with serious injury ahead of Game 7

The Denver Nuggets received a worrisome update on Friday regarding their starting forward Aaron Gordon. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Gordon has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain just days before the team’s crucial Game 7 matchup against the OKC Thunder on Sunday.

Gordon, currently playing under a three-year, $103.6 million contract, has been a standout performer throughout the playoffs. His defensive prowess and clutch, game-changing plays have been instrumental in the Nuggets’ postseason success.

With his status now listed as doubtful for the high-stakes elimination game, fans across the league voiced their concern. Many took to social media to highlight just how significant a loss Gordon would be for Denver if he’s unable to take the floor.

"Russ starting now yeah Ggs okc advancing," a fan commented.

"Can argue he’s their second most important player, damn. Going to take OKC’s supporting cast completely shitting the bed to win without him, regardless of what Jokic does on offense," commented another fan.

"Shai gilly really winning a ring wow," a fan said.

"Hate to see this, he has been so critical to their success," said another fan.

"Joker has to go Lebron 2018 game 7 in Boston without Kevin Love mode," a fan wrote.

"Terrible news he’s been amazing. Hope he plays," wrote another fan.

Aaron Gordon has been incredible in 2025 NBA playoffs

Aaron Gordon was active during the Denver Nuggets' Game 6 victory over the OKC Thunder but suffered a hamstring injury in the final two minutes of play. The veteran forward logged 38 minutes, contributing five points, seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal.

While his offensive output in Game 6 was below his usual standard, it was clearly an outlier. Gordon has been outstanding throughout the postseason, consistently making game-winning and momentum-shifting plays, particularly on the offensive end.

Across 13 playoff games so far, Gordon is averaging 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is shooting an impressive 48.5% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range.

