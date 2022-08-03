“Russell always needed to be two or three chess moves ahead” - NBA analyst believes Bill Russell was a basketball genius

Bill Russell led the NBA’s most impressive dynasty ever with a combination of physical skills, mental determination and a brilliant basketball mind. He scouted the Boston Celtics during scrimmages and drills to enhance their strengths and lessen their weaknesses.

Russell also took an unmatched mental approach that pushed him to become the greatest winner in NBA history. On his podcast, Bill Simmons explained why the 11-time champion’s mental fortitude gave him a huge edge throughout his entire career.

“Before every game, he worked himself into what he described a “rage.'' He spent the day visualizing that night’s game, thinking about his opponent, playing out sequences in his head, revving himself up. And if you think of basketball like chess, it makes more sense. Russell always needed to be two or three chess moves ahead of everyone else.”

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons



open.spotify.com/episode/3TymDn… The Genius of Bill Russell — from the Book of Basketball 2.0 podcast. The Genius of Bill Russell — from the Book of Basketball 2.0 podcast.open.spotify.com/episode/3TymDn…

Simmons continued:

“By the time he had slipped on his Celtics uniform, Russell had already played out every game possibility on his head. Carrying that knowledge into the game and then executing it required an unfathomable amount of mental energy…If you think of Russell as a genius, which he was, then it makes more sense.”

NBA @NBA Bill Russell, a Champion in every sense of the word. Bill Russell, a Champion in every sense of the word. https://t.co/mCljVSpFpW

Bill Russell wasn’t the biggest, most skilled, or athletic big man back in the day. The NBA had Wilt Chamberlain, who personified dominance. But while The Big Dipper posted the best individual numbers, Russ owned the championships.

The Celtics strung eight straight championships courtesy of Mr. 11 Rings' genius. It stands as a distinguished record till date, with no other team managing to win more than three titles in a row.

A hypothetical argument can be made that Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls could have duplicated the feat in the ‘90s had MJ not briefly retired.

StatMuse @statmuse Most rings by an MVP:



6 — Jordan, Kareem, Cousy

7

8

9

10

11 — Bill Russell



Russell has won more rings in a row (8) than other MVPs in history have won in their careers. Most rings by an MVP:6 — Jordan, Kareem, Cousy7891011 — Bill RussellRussell has won more rings in a row (8) than other MVPs in history have won in their careers. https://t.co/BpuzKoQblF

Bill Russell could dissect an entire game more than 50 years after it happened

The Boston Celtics icon was a brilliant basketball mind. [Photo: NBA.com]

LeBron James, the LA Lakers superstar, has gained fame for his ability to call out plays. The same has often been said of Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan.

Bill Russell is rarely mentioned with these superstars regarding his ability to read and predict plays before they happen. Bill Simmons had an interesting story on how the five-time MVP could do it decades after he played the game:

“One time, Russell’s third wife found one of his college games on eBay. She bought the DVD and surprised him with it. They watched it that night. Russell’s San Francisco team playing Oregon State. And guess what?"

He went on:

"Bill Russell could rattle off every play before it happened, not a few of the plays, not half the plays, every play! For a random college game that happened in 1955, at least four decades before he watched the game again."

Russell's basketball brilliance has at times been overlooked but definitely not forgotten.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far