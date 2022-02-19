"Russell, just be comfortable with how you have to play now" - LA Lakers legend on what Russell Westbrook needs to do to help the team win

Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers is one of the NBA's most athletic point guards. Having proven his mettle in the league for 13 years, the Long Beach, California, native finally got a chance to return home and represent the LA Lakers. The 33-year-old was excited to wear the purple-and-gold jersey, and fans and media were excited to see how the team would perform with the former MVP on the roster.

At the All-Star break, Westbrook's stay in L.A. has not gone as planned, and he has received a lot of criticism, including from Lakers fans. Many former teammates and players have chimed in with their opinions on how Russ needs to be used by the Lakers.

The one best suited and capable of talking about the issue is NBA legend Magic Johnson, who won five championships with the Lakers. In an interview with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Johnson spoke about how Westbrook could overcome his slump. He said:

"Russell (Westbrook), just be comfortable with how you have to play now. You can’t worry about how you played before, because that doesn’t matter. It’s about how can I help this team win and what do I have to do to help this team win."

Westbrook is averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists through 57 games. He has not impacted the game the way he has in his previous seasons. However, with Anthony Davis out and only 24 games remaining, it looks like Russ has no other option but to deliver if he wants his homecoming to go successfully.

In his 14-year career, Westbrook has won all the accolades and also received a lot of criticism for his attitude. However, he has never let any of that get to him and has played to the best of his strengths as the years have gone by. If there is one player who can play well when everyone turns against him, it is Westbrook.

NBA History @NBAHistory Russell Westbrook becomes the 8th player in NBA history to record 30+ PTS, 15+ REB and 15+ AST in a game.



He joins Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, James Harden, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic. Russell Westbrook becomes the 8th player in NBA history to record 30+ PTS, 15+ REB and 15+ AST in a game.He joins Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, James Harden, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic. https://t.co/2wveuu4yNJ

He thrives in adversity, and the LA Lakers are currently experiencing struggles and need him to be at his best. He has legends like Dwyane Wade and Johnson backing him, which is a testament to how good a player he is. However, it's time for him to pay dividends for all the faith shown to him and lead the Lakers to the playoffs.

Magic Johnson still believes the LA Lakers can make things work

Utah Jazz vs. LA Lakers

Magic Johnson has been an active part of the LA Lakers franchise despite resigning as the president of basketball operations in 2019. He actively follows the team and has expressed his disappointment on Twitter many times when the team performs badly.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson After losing AD to an ankle injury, the @Lakers played their best game of the season in a come from behind victory over the Jazz. They were led by LeBron with 33 points and Russell Westbrook’s 2 free throws to seal the victory! After losing AD to an ankle injury, the @Lakers played their best game of the season in a come from behind victory over the Jazz. They were led by LeBron with 33 points and Russell Westbrook’s 2 free throws to seal the victory!

Aside from being a Lakers fan, the Hall of Famer has a terrific basketball mind. He was one of the most skilful point guards of his era and had all the tricks in the arsenal to deceive his opponents.

The NBA legend has stayed close to the game and is often seen talking to players, giving them tips on how to thrive. He has not been happy about the Lakers' struggles but believes the 17-time champions can still turn things around. He said:

"Who are we? What’s our DNA? We have to figure that out. Once we figure out who we are and what we do, we have to do (it) on a nightly basis to win, right? How do we have to play?

"That’s what we have to embrace and find out. Are we going to be this team that, on a nightly basis, we going to go up and down, we going to run? Are we going to be a set offense and feature LeBron (James) and AD (Anthony Davis)?"

He added:

"This team, we know they got talent. Now, if they can just find their game, I tell you, they’re going to pose a lot of problems for teams. They just got to find it. They just got to find their game."

The Lakers came into the season with a lot of expectations. Last year, they were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by the Phoenix Suns. In the wake of that disappointment, the team made some big moves in the offseason. They brought in stars like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo.

With the Lakers constructing a superteam, many expected them to easily make the playoffs. However, as the season progressed, injuries and other issues kept coming up, and this star-studded team never took off.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers "Austin Reaves locks it up for the Lakers!" "Austin Reaves locks it up for the Lakers!" https://t.co/jlj9drEFZm

The Lakers (27-31) are ninth in the Western Conference. Realistically, they can still finish in the top six. But for that to happen, the team will have to play flawlessly after the All-Star break. Many still believe in them, and as Johnson said, if they find their game, the Lakers are going to be a big problem for all the other NBA teams.

