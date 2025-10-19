Russell Westbrook drops 2 word cryptic take on potential retirement after 18th NBA season

By Avi Shravan
Modified Oct 19, 2025 22:39 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
Russell Westbrook drops 2 word cryptic take on potential retirement. (Image Source: Imagn)

Russell Westbrook dropped a two-word cryptic message on his potential retirement after his first season with the Sacramento Kings. When it looked like Mr. Triple Double would sit out his first NBA season, the Kings came to his rescue and signed him to a one-year deal.

Ad

On Sunday, Westbrook spoke to the media for the first time since coming to Sacramento. During his media appearance, Mr. Triple Double was asked questions about his motivation heading into his 18th season in the league and more.

During one segment, a reporter asked him if the upcoming season was his last in the league. The former league MVP did not dodge the question but instead dropped a two-word response that suggested a possible end of his career.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Yeah, right," he said. (Timestamp: 3:52)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Russell Westbrook's career is one of the most admirable individual careers in the league. He started his career on a young OKC Thunder alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden. He won the league MVP award in 2017 and has earned nine All-Star nominations.

However, Westbrook's career went downhill after his brief stint with the Lakers. He was reduced from a league MVP point guard to a sixth man on the bench. However, despite the ups and downs, he has been adamant in his game and was a key player in the Nuggets' postseason run last season.

Ad

Russell Westbrook credits his family for motivating him for his 18th season

During his media appearance, another reporter asked Russell Westbrook to reveal the motivation heading into his 18th season. The former league MVP kept his response simple and started it with a one-word answer, before delving into the details.

"Family," Westbrook said. (Timestamp: 3:58) "My family, my supporters, the ability to be able to be grateful and blessed, the ability to be able to have lamps and things that work, and be able to use them."
Ad
"Using this platform to build other parts of my life and businesses and just overall fun I have while playing and enjoying the game is something I will never ever take for granted."

Later, Westbrook was asked about having a chip on his shoulder and it proving to be extra motivation for him. Mr. Triple Double said that he was used to having a chip on his shoulder and was blessed to have doubters. Lastly, he said that he was grateful to have an opportunity to go out and compete.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Avi Shravan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications