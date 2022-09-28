"It's all about evolution as a player" - Former NBA champion suggests Russell Westbrook make adjustments in his game needed for the team, exemplifies how 10X NBA All-Star came back strong after facing criticism

Russell Westbrook seems destined for a second season in Purple and Gold, as the Los Angeles Lakers were unable to move the 2016-2017 NBA MVP. Former NBA player turned analyst Richard Jefferson advised Westbrook to follow the strategy of his former teammate Carmelo Anthony and reinvent his game.

Speaking on ESPN's First Take, Jefferson stated:

It's all about evolution as a player. The last great player we saw go through this was Carmelo Anthony. Carmelo Anthony needed to change his game. He needed to adjust to what the league needed from him.

Yes, he's one of the top-ten scorers of all-time... and what happened to him? He took about a year and a half off, had to have an attitude adjustment and he came back and has been as good as a veteran player that you could ask for from Carmelo. It was easier for him to do that because he was out of the league.

Jefferson elaborated, sharing how the former MVP can apply that to his own situation:

He played with Carmelo last year. He coulld look at an example of - 'I have to adjust at some point in time'. We talk about self-awareness. If they want you to be a dunker, if they want you to be more of a screener.

Westbrook recently shared that he is all-in on helping the team win, so it will be interesting to see if he makes the necessary adjustments.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn There are no assurances that Russell Westbrook will be a starter for these Los Angeles Lakers, nor assurances that he’ll remain this season. Nevertheless, he promises this: “I’m all-in on whatever it takes for this team to win.” Story on ESPN+: tinyurl.com/yuwzp4mc There are no assurances that Russell Westbrook will be a starter for these Los Angeles Lakers, nor assurances that he’ll remain this season. Nevertheless, he promises this: “I’m all-in on whatever it takes for this team to win.” Story on ESPN+: tinyurl.com/yuwzp4mc

Watch Richard Jefferson's comments on Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony below:

Dan Patrick criticizes Russell Westbrook's 2021-2022

Speaking on the Dan Patrick Show, host Dan Patrick criticized Russell Westbrook's defensive effort and unwillingness to adjust, stating:

Russell Westbrook did not want to play defense, didn't fight through screens, didn't listen to Frank Vogel. He was not a good teammate and they did try to get rid of him but who's going to want him?

Patrick continued by adding:

If Russ doesn't realize that he needs to be more like Andre Iguodala then he's going to have a hard time finding a new team, but if he does reinvent himself as a guy who's willing to go hustle, play defense, do the dirty work.

While Russell Westbrook may not be the player he was in his prime, buying in defensively would go a long way to repairing his reputation. Patrick continued by calling Westbrook's stats from the 2021-2022 season 'hollow'.

The Lakers Review @TheLakersReview “He doesn’t commit anymore to it. I mean I had somebody with the Lakers say, ‘he gave up. He quit playing defense.’”



⁃ Dan Patrick during his show this morning while talking to Dave McMenamin about Russell Westbrook “He doesn’t commit anymore to it. I mean I had somebody with the Lakers say, ‘he gave up. He quit playing defense.’”⁃ Dan Patrick during his show this morning while talking to Dave McMenamin about Russell Westbrook

