  • Russell Westbrook indulges in deep conversation with $24,750,000 Kings star amid NBA free agency links 

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Jul 30, 2025 10:30 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
The Sacramento Kings have tended to their need for a starting point guard by bringing in Dennis Schroder this offseason. Still, it seems they aren't done making moves. According to reports, the Kings are looking for more depth at the position, with Russell Westbrook emerging as a possible target.

Adding to the speculation, Westbrook was seen in a serious conversation with DeMar DeRozan, who's set to earn $24,750,000 in the upcoming season, at the LA Sparks-Las Vegas Aces game on Tuesday. The interaction took place during halftime at Crypto.com Arena, where fans captured the moment on video.

Expectedly, the clip quickly went viral on social media, fueling rumors about Westbrook's possible move.

While speculation continues around Westbrook potentially joining the Kings, league insiders suggest that DeRozan could be the biggest asset of any trade package involving Sacramento. The forward has been linked with other teams, including the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat, as potential destinations.

In his lone season with the Kings, DeRozan experienced a slight decline in performance. Over 77 games, he averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

Kings expected to tend to two trades before acquiring Russell Westbrook

It seems as though the Sacramento Kings have other priorities before acquiring Russell Westbrook. According to reports, they are aiming to finalize, if any, a trade involving DeMar DeRozan.

Furthermore, the team wants to part ways with Malik Monk and Devin Carter before bringing Wrestbrook in.

“On the Kings/Russell Westbrook front: Both parties have been talking and have had mutual interest since free agency began. That’s been well known,” Matt George of ABC10 wrote.
“From what I gather, the Kings are still looking to move a player like Devin Carter or Malik Monk before they can bring Westbrook in. The Kings have a log jam at the guard position and very little financial flexibility to work with.”
The reports about the Kings wanting to move on from Malik Monk come as a surprise, especially considering his performances in the 2024-25 season. Monk posted career-high averages of 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists, thriving both as a starter and the leader of the second unit.

It’s clear that the Kings view Westbrook as a key piece for their second unit. Following a disappointing stint with the LA Clippers, he revitalized his career with the Denver Nuggets last season. Embracing a sixth man role, Westbrook contributed solid numbers, 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

