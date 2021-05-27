Russell Westbrook injured against Philadelphia 76ers; leaves the game as fan pours popcorn on his head | 2021 NBA Playoffs

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook left the court with an apparent ankle injury during Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. To add insult to injury, a disrespectful fan poured popcorn on the head of the former MVP as he headed to the locker room.

Russell Westbrook suffered the injury after stepping on Furkan Korkmaz's foot, and play was stopped with 10:28 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Philadelphia 76ers were ahead 98-81 when the Washington Wizards guard sustained the injury.

Russell Westbrook was frustrated after suffering an apparent ankle injury.



He left for the locker room in the fourth. pic.twitter.com/XWqJK3WOOq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 27, 2021

🙏 Russ 🙏 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 27, 2021

At the time of the injury, Russell Westbrook was having a horrible shooting night, making just 2-of-10 shots from the field and finishing with just 10 points to go along with six rebounds and 11 assists.

Without Westbrook to contend with, the Sixers proceeded to blow out the visiting Washington Wizards 120-95. The Wizards were led by Bradley Beal, who had 33 points.

Russell Westbrook’s status for Game 3 will be updated by the Washington Wizards soon.

Fan pours popcorn on Russell Westbrook’s head

Russell Westbrook #4 talks to the crowd after a play

As Russell Westbrook was being assisted by officials to the locker room, one fan decided to ridicule the All-Star guard by dumping popcorn on his head.

Westbrook was furious with the disrespect he received from the Sixers fan, and officials had to restrain him from confronting the perpetrator.

Russell Westbrook appeared to have popcorn poured on his head by a fan on his way to the locker room with an apparent injury.



The fan was ejected from the game. pic.twitter.com/WgtvKMFYHH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 27, 2021

In response, arena security dealt with the unruly fan by ejecting him from the game.

This kind of behavior is uncalled for in any game or event. Sixers security should be given credit for handling the situation in a timely manner.

