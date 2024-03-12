Russell Westbrook Injury Update: Is former MVP close to a return vs Timberwolves? (March 12)

Russell Westbrook's injury update is one of the key talking points around the LA Clippers camp with the playoffs nearly a month away. The former NBA MVP has been crucial for the team's success this year, taking a demotion to the bench in favor of James Harden. That move set the tone for the Clippers to go from 3-7 to 41-22, becoming a legitimate title contender this year.

In 58 appearances, Westbrook averaged 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists on 45.2% shooting. He's sacrificed the most of any star on the Clippers. Westbrook's role and usage may have depleted, but he remains the go-to guy when LA needs to up its tempo and turn the momentum around.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Russell Westbrook injury update: Is Clippers star close to returning ahead of game vs. Timberwolves?

Westbrook is not close to making his return against the Timberwolves. As per the Clippers' injury report, he's the only player sidelined ahead of this contest, having already missed the past five games.

Teammate Paul George gave insight into Wesbtrook's injury on his podcast recently, saying that Westbrook's "spirits are high" and that he could be back soon, citing his durability. The former MVP hadn't missed a game this year before his major setback.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Russell Westbrook?

Russell Westbrook sustained a hand fracture against the on Mar. 1 against the Washington Wizards. He played 10 minutes in that game but exited shortly after trying to poke the ball out of Jordan Poole's hands. Westbrook held onto his left hand for a brief period in pain. He underwent surgery to recover from the ailment.

Expand Tweet

How long is Russell Westbrook out for? Exploring possible return timeline

Westbrook suffered a hand fracture and underwent surgery. The return timeline could be anywhere between six to 14 weeks for it. The Clippers are hopeful he's back before the playoffs. It could mean that Westbrook could return for the last five regular-season games.

The Clippers had the depth to deal with Wesbtrook's loss as Bones Hyland so an uptick in his minutes. He had been on the bench with James Harden starting and Westbrook as the primary option off the bench.

LA will continue with this rotation until Westbrook returns. The good news for the Clippers is that the 35-year-old will be back in the playoffs at least as he could be crucial when the team fails to catch a rhythm.