Russell Westbrook is known to be a fiercely loyal teammate and competitor. This aspect was certainly brought to light by Gilbert Arenas when recollecting a story of Westbrook during a Washington Wizards practice session.

\Westbrook's tenure with the Wizards was a short one. His arrival itself was a shocking development as Brodie spent a shockingly short amount of time with the Houston Rockets.

However, Westbrook did a great job of assimilating with the team. Paired next to Wizards superstar Bradley Beal, Russ helped the Wizards scratch and claw their way into the playoffs.

Westbrook's impact on the team that season was felt. This was reiterated by former Wizards star Gilbert Arenas, who heard a story from Beal about a practice where Westbrook cussed out the team from the sidelines.

Arenas narrated the story and said:

"Washington was mad he left. Beal was telling us, Westbrook came to the locker room, into the gym, 'We were playing.' He said, 'We're going up and down'. He said, 'Westbrook watching.'"

Arenas then recalled what Westbrook said:

"'Hold on. Hold on. Give me the ball. Y'all know who the f**k that is? Bradley motherf*****g Beal right there. All-Star. All-NBA player. Y'all went up seven times, he didn't get the ball.

"Who the f**k do y'all think y'all are? That's Bradley f*****g Beal right there. He's supposed to get the ball all seven times.'"

As per Arenas' story, Beal was in shock because no one had ever said something like that before. However, such aggression would be commonplace for Russ in most cases.

With Russell Westbrook on the roster, Beal notched his best scoring season. However, the Wizards barely managed to make it into the playoffs and got bumped in the first round.

In the offseason, Brodie left to start a new chapter with the LA Lakers. However, there were reports that the Wizards had every intent of bringing him back.

Russell Westbrook returns to the LA Clippers

Russell Westbrook joined the LA Clippers as a free agent after the trade deadline last season. Although he only played 21 games for the team last season, he definitely had an impact.

While there was a lot of speculation with regard to his next landing spot, the Clippers extended an offer to Westbrook early in free agency. With a two-year, $7.86 million dollar deal, Westbrook will be back in LA.

A pay cut of this magnitude certainly doesn't bode well for a star of his stature. However, it will be interesting to see what he can produce with the team next season.

