Russell Westbrook was trusted with the task of guarding his former teammate Kevin Durant in Game 1 of the Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers playoffs tie. While Westbrook had the last laugh after the win, he still gave Durant credit for his offensive ability.

Westbrook has become an integral member of the Clippers' rotation in the last few weeks. Since Paul George's injury, Westbrook has stepped up as a contributor for the team.

Although his offensive output has been sporadic, Brodie has done some great things on the defensive front. This certainly showed on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.

Westbrook had the tough task of guarding Kevin Durant on several occasions during the first game of the series. Durant came out of the duel with an impressive 27 points. However, Westbrook and the Clippers came away with a 115-110 win.

After the game, Westbrook shared his thoughts on guarding Durant. While giving KD his flowers as an offensive force, the Clippers star said:

"You just gotta make sure he sees you. Make sure he knows that you're there. He's a hell of a shot-maker. Makes tough shots. One of the elite scorers of all-time. Try to make it difficult for him."

Westbrook did a fantastic job on the defensive end. Coming up with a massive block in the closing minutes of the game, Brodie has certainly been a valuable asset for this Clippers team.

The first-round match-up between the Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers is one of the most exciting ones in this year's playoffs. With two highly competitive teams facing off against each other, NBA fans are in for a competitive series.

Russell Westbrook will be an important factor in this series

The LA Clippers are in a strange position in this playoff series. The downside is that they are quite shorthanded with Paul George recovering from a knee injury. But the upside is that they have seen Kawhi Leonard returning to prime form.

In an odd way, the overall balance in LA's ability to perform hinges on Russell Westbrook. Westbrook has been greatly valuable as a secondary superstar in George's absence.

The Clippers will have some momentum as they steal a win on the road against the Suns. With Westbrook also gaining some of his mojo back in LA, Phoenix could be in some trouble for the rest of the series if they don't find a solution right away.

