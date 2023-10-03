Russell Westbrook is the ultimate team player as he surprises Clippers stars with lavish iPhone 15 Pro Max gifts

During the middle of the 2022-23 season, Russell Westbrook made a seamless transition into the Los Angeles Clippers locker room, quickly finding his place within the team. As the new season approaches, the former league MVP warmly embraced his teammates, hosting a dinner for them and surprising each player with the latest iPhone Pro Max as a gesture of camaraderie.

Every member of the team, ranging from the high-profile maximum contract players to those on training camp deals reportedly received a personalized gift box from Russell Westbrook.

This didn't come as a surprise to those who had the opportunity to be teammates with him prior to the arrival of the nine-time NBA All-Star at the Clippers. Paul George, who had played alongside Russell Westbrook for a few years during their time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, was already familiar with his generous side.

Granting their tandem another opportunity with the Clippers, George understands the crucial role a teammate with Westbrook's leadership qualities can play in shaping the team's culture.

Speaking to the LA Times, George said:

“He just always had energy, so who am I to be like, ‘Hey, I’m feeling it today, or I’m tired. It just changed the mindset every time I stepped on the court, and I think that’s just what he brings to this team. I think that’s his value and why I really wanted him here so much."

Norman Powell compares Russell Westbrook to Kyle Lowry

Having already won an NBA championship in 2019, Norman Powell knows what it takes to win the ultimate prize in the league. He compared Russell Westbrook to his former Toronto Raptors teammate Kyle Lowry in terms of leadership and being vocal inside the team's locker room:

"Having a guy like Kyle Lowry on the team, having a guy like Fred VanVleet on the team that’s vocal and unapologetically him is very important. His approach, his personality and his competitive drive really rubbed off on the team."

The Los Angeles Clippers are scheduled to participate in four preseason matches: two against the Utah Jazz and the remaining two against the Denver Nuggets. They kick off the season by facing the revamped Portland Trail Blazers on October 26.