Ryan Clark pushes back: "Hope Draymond gets help" goes beyond reason

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark has recently spoken out against the growing narrative that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green needs counseling for his competitive impulse control. The former Pittsburgh Steelers' safety argues that the discourse surrounding the four-time NBA All-Star has become exaggerated, painting him as a troubled individual.

Clark emphasizes the need to differentiate Green's poor competitive impulse control and more severe off-court problems like domestic abuse or criminal activity. According to Clark, Green does not fit into these categories, as he maintains a stable professional and personal life outside basketball.

"Draymond isn’t involved in domestic abuse, criminal activity, off-court violence, or skirting fatherly responsibilities. His life isn’t out of control," said Clark in his social media post while also highlighting his discussion on the show Pivot on YouTube.

Labeling Green as degenerate and in need of counseling is something that Clark is very much against as he cites the lack of evidence supporting such characterization.

"The “hope Draymond gets the help he needs” talk has gone a bit far. We are speaking about @money23green as if he’s some degenerate. Players, coaches & analysts are pointing him toward therapy because he has poor competitive impulse control," said Clark.

Ryan Clark stresses that Draymond Green's competitive nature does not require counseling

The Golden State Warriors' 2023-24 season has another challenge at hand, as Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely by the NBA. Reports have emerged that Rich Paul, Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy and Green are meeting to figure out what to do, and it centers around counseling.

For Ryan Clark, that's going around the bush and not addressing the situation as it is. In a discussion with "The Pivot", Ryan Clark suggests a much more practical and simpler solution to Green's on-court antics.

"Draymond Green is not a menace to society. Draymond Green does stupid things when he steps on the hardwood or in between the lines or in gyms when it comes to controlling himself as it pertains to his profession," said Clark.

"You don't need counseling for that. You need to be a freaking adult, and you need to be professional. Period."

Draymond Green has missed eight games this season before his recent indefinite suspension. When he has not been on the floor with the Warriors, his team has gone 3-5. When active, Green has provided the team with 9.7 points, 5.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds which they now sorely miss.